Switch 2 has been a huge deal since it launched, and at last night's Japan Game Awards, the console was recognised for its monumental achievements so far.

Nintendo's latest hardware took home the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award at the 2025 ceremony. It's a long and somewhat confusing title, but the basic gist is that it's an award given to an individual, production team, organisation or project that has notably contributed to the games industry in recent years.

For reference, the award was previously picked up by the likes of the PlayStation in 2024 and FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki in 2022. Nintendo has also seen its fair share of these awards in the past, with the Famicom collecting the prize in 2023, the New Horizons team nabbing it in 2020, and the Switch dev team picking it up in 2018.

Switch 2 producers Kouichi Kawamoto, Takuhiro Dohta, and Tetsuya Sasaki (who you'll recognise from the console's reveal Direct) were on hand to accept the award — not dressed in their subtle Switch 2 suits this time, unfortunately. You can find the footage of them collecting the award in the stream below, starting around the 9:30 mark.

Elsewhere in the 2025 ceremony, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Kepler Interactive picked up the Breakthrough Award, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket took home the Movement Award, and the likes of Metaphor: ReFantazio, Monster Hunter Wilds, Hundred Line and Fantasy Life i nabbed Awards for Excellence. Masahiro Sakurai also popped up to present Indika the Game Designers Award, and Metaphor was awarded the Grand Award.

We wonder what Switch 2 games we'll see in the running next year, eh?