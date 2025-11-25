Chuhai Labs has shared the first gameplay trailer of its stunning-looking on-rails shooter, Wild Blue Skies (formerly known as Wild Blue), featuring some anthropomorphic animals piloting flying vehicles through the skies to fight evil. Sound a little familiar?

Okay, so the game still isn't confirmed for Switch (or Switch 2) yet — just PC and Xbox — but just watch the gameplay up top. Trust us. This is basically Star Fox with lovely cel-shaded-inspired visuals and all the barrel rolls, shooting and banter you'll ever need.

Here's a run-down if you need a little more detail:

Features Ready for Takeoff: - Modern Take on 90s On-Rails Shooters: Experience the thrill of classic aerial combat reimagined with modern design, smooth controls, and updated visuals.

- From an Aerial Legend: Developed by Chuhai Labs, the indie studio founded by Giles Goddard, the legendary programmer behind Star Fox, Stunt Race FX, Super Mario 64, and 1080° Snowboarding.

- High-Flying Adventures: Take control of Bowie Stray and soar through vast environments from scorching deserts to frozen tundras and beyond.

- Cinematic On-Rails Combat: Engage in thrilling dogfights and take down waves of enemies as you navigate intense, cinematic levels.

- Dynamic Environments: Each mission offers unique hazards and landscapes that challenge your reflexes and reward skillful flying.

- Stylish Visuals & Smooth Performance: A polished, modern aesthetic that channels the spirit of classic 3D shooters with crisp effects and fluid motion.

- Streamlined Systems: Slick controls and intuitive gameplay make it easy to jump in while offering depth for veterans of the genre.

- Rewarding Progression: Rack up high scores, complete optional tasks, and discover hidden collectibles as you battle against Grimclaw’s forces.

And look, if you need more convincing, one of the programmers of the original Star Fox — Giles Goddard — is working on this game' he's also worked on Stunt Race FX, Super Mario 64, and 1080° Snowboarding. of course, his most important work is in helping bring Doshin The Giant to GameCube.

Oh, and this is the same studio that worked on the excellent Cursed to Golf. Basically, Wild Blue Skies looks absolutely lovely, and we would really like to see this on Switch.

Let's hope we get some news on other platforms soon!

Are you looking forward to Wild Blue Skies on Steam or Xbox? Do you hope it comes to Switch (2)? Let us know in the comments.