Update []: This Shadow Labyrinth update is now available for the Switch and Switch 2. Alongside this, Bandai Namco has released a video that runs for close to six minutes, explaining everything included in Patch 1.1.0. You can see it above and download the patch now.
Original Story: Bandai Namco announced at the end of last month that it would be revamping Shadow Labyrinth with a major update. It's now officially rolled out Version 1.1.0 across multiple platforms. These updates aren't out on the Switch 2 and Switch just yet, but will "release soon".
For now, here's the full rundown of this next major update, which includes the addition of "Explorer Mode", balance adjustments for the existing mode and improved play control for Mini-PUCK. Bandai Namco notes how this update has been designed to "enhance" the overall enjoyment of this title. Here's the full rundown:
Shadow Labyrinth - Update 1.1.0 (Switch, Switch 2 - Coming Soon)
Supported Platforms
- PlayStation®5 / Xbox Series X|S / STEAM® are available now
- Updates are also incoming for Nintendo Switch™2 / Nintendo Switch™ and will release soon. Thank you for your patience!
Adjustments
- Addition of Explorer Mode
- This mode significantly lowers the difficulty of combat and exploration, allowing you to better enjoy the story and world
- The existing mode, which was playable upon Shadow Labyrinth’s first release, will now be distinguished as "Veteran Mode," allowing you to continue enjoying the intense gameplay you've come to expect!
- Switching Method
- You can switch modes at any time during save data selection on the title screen or within the Miku Sol (Save/Warp Point) menu
- There are no disadvantages to selecting "Explorer Mode," so please enjoy the game in the mode that best suits your playstyle
- Main Adjustments in Explorer Mode
- Sword Fighter and GAIA's attack power increased
- Damage taken is reduced
- Contact damage is nullified
- Contact damage occurs when certain enemies are hit, or when enemies perform specific actions such as charging
- Various energy consumption rates are reduced and recovery effects increased
- ESP consumption is reduced
- Increased GAIA energy recovery during predation (consuming foes)
- GAIA Energy automatically recovers while in Sword Fighter phase
- Increased ESP recovery speed while crouching
- Increased recovery speed after ESP reaches 0
- Athletic Recovery Support
- In certain areas with particularly high athletic (platforming) difficulty, failing three times in a row will cause a warp point to appear, allowing you to skip that specific challenging athletic area
- "Tenacity Boost" becomes available
- "Tenacity Boost" further increases attack power!
- When "Tenacity Boost" is ON, the Sword Fighter's cloak turns red, and attack power gradually increases each time you die
- Players can toggle Tenacity Boost ON/OFF and adjust its level at any time via Miku Sol (Save/Warp Point)
- MAZE difficulty adjustments
- Including boss weakening, MAZE stage adjustments, and changes to item placement within MAZE.
The following adjustments apply to both Explorer Mode & Veteran Mode
- Adjustments to Miku Sol (Save/Warp Points)
- Significantly increased the number of Miku Sol (Save/Warp Points) and Simple Miku Sol (Save Points)
- Additionally, some Simple Miku Sol have been replaced with Miku Sol that allow warping, greatly improving player convenience
- Added Mode Change/Settings to Miku Sol Menu
You can now switch between Explorer Mode and Veteran Mode at any time from the Miku Sol menu.
Additionally, you can now toggle "Tenacity Boost" ON/OFF and set its level.
- HP tanks now recover even in Simple Miku Sol
- MAZE Adjustments
- Adjusted MAZE clear rewards
- The reward score required to clear MAZE has been reduced, making it easier to obtain
- Additionally, Ora can now be obtained when the score gauge is at maximum, or when the reward acquisition score is reached even if the reward has already been obtained
- Maximum bonus fruit acquisition increased from 100 to 200
- If you fail the MAZE for Red Bragza: Terrias-Gilba, Blue Bragza: Terrias-Juno, Orange Bragza: Terrias-Valou, or Pink Bragza: Terrias-Boz Rag, players can choose to skip it
- Added save/load support for the retry function from MAZE boss battles!
- MAZE that have progressed to the boss battle can now resume from the boss battle after restarting the game
- Mini PUCK Play Control Adjustments
- Added operation tutorial stages within Miku Sol's menu, certain MAZE, and after some events
- Added a dedicated button for neutral jump (jump without directional input). This reduces the chance of accidental inputs
- Added diagonal forward-up stick input to the normal jump button. Inputting the stick diagonally forward-up and jumping now follows the same trajectory as a neutral jump, making the controls more intuitive
- Improved mid-air control after jumping
- Other Adjustments
- If defeated during the final battle against the last boss, you can now retry from the final battle!
- Reduced consumption and increased recovery of various energy sources
- No ESP consumption when Devour as the Sword Fighter
- Reduction in ESP consumption during evasive maneuvers
- Increased GAIA energy recovery during Devour (Recovery also slightly increased in Veteran Mode)
- Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the game could crash during the staff roll. (Nintendo Switch version only)
- Fixed an issue where, in certain MAZE, the speed when ejected from a booster slowed down at high refresh rates. (Steam version only)
- Fixed an issue where ESP would not naturally recover and the menu could not be opened after dying under specific conditions
- Other minor fixes