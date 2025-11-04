Remember that Balatro trailer when Ben Starr, the voice of Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI, Dycedarg Beouvle in Final Fantasy Tactics, and Prometheus in Hades II, dressed up as the game's iconic mascot Jimbo? Need more of that in your life? Well, LocalThunk, PlayStack, and Fangamer have you covered.

The video game merchandise company has created a 2026 calendar featuring 13 different pictures of the popular voice actor dressed up as Jimbo, celebrating a range of holidays from Valentine's Day, Halloween, and Egg Day.

What more could you want hanging from your wall? For only €20 / $19 (or your regional equivalent, plus shipping), you can get a different Jimbo / Ben Starr for every month of the year, plus an extra.

The best part? All profits from sales will be split and donated to Extra Life and SpecialEffect, two extremely special charity causes.

Extra Life is a fundraising program set up by the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals which streamers & gamers (either alone or in groups) will play video games for 24 hours (or more) to raise money for the hospital network. SpecialEffect is a charity that, since 2007, has been "helping gamers with physical challenges to play to the very best of their individual abilities".

So, you can bag something absolutely delightful and hilarious and for a good cause. After all, you'll need a 2026 calendar relatively soon, too...

Will you be snagging a Balatro 2026 Wall Calendar for yourself? Or perhaps for the family? Let us know in the comments.