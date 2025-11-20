Clear River Games has released R-Type Delta: HD Boosted for the Switch, and to celebrate its arrival, a new launch trailer has hit the web, and it's a doozy.
The live-action trailer stars none other than Paul Rose, who served as the editor for Digitiser, a video games magazine for Teletext back in the '90s and early '00s. You might know him best as Mr. Biffo, and his short appearance here is undeniable.
Elsewhere, we've got a small cameo from the 8BitDo Arcade Stick at the beginning, while the rest is a nostaligia-filled look at the classic R-Type gameplay, remastered for the Switch. It's looking slick with smooth visuals and 60fps gameplay, and we can't wait to dive in.
Let's remind ourselves of the story:
"The year is 2163, and the badly damaged R9 Arrowhead fighter has just returned to Earth after its mission to destroy the Bydo Empire. The vessel is rescued by the battle-cruiser Croque-Monsieur and transported to an orbital space station. One year later, astronomers in Central Asia observe mysterious objects falling from the sky, and moments later, control is lost over the orbiting annihilation platform Moritz-G. This high-tech machine, capable of destroying the entire planet, descends over a city and levels it to the ground. Although its planet-destroying weapons have not yet been activated, its advanced defense systems make Moritz-G virtually impossible to approach. A desperate military operation is launched, and the prototype ship R9aII Delta is deployed to resolve the situation. Thus begins the epic battle that is R-Type Delta!"