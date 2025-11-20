Clear River Games has released R-Type Delta: HD Boosted for the Switch, and to celebrate its arrival, a new launch trailer has hit the web, and it's a doozy.

The live-action trailer stars none other than Paul Rose, who served as the editor for Digitiser, a video games magazine for Teletext back in the '90s and early '00s. You might know him best as Mr. Biffo, and his short appearance here is undeniable.

Elsewhere, we've got a small cameo from the 8BitDo Arcade Stick at the beginning, while the rest is a nostaligia-filled look at the classic R-Type gameplay, remastered for the Switch. It's looking slick with smooth visuals and 60fps gameplay, and we can't wait to dive in.

Let's remind ourselves of the story: