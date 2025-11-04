Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

Holiday season is almost upon us (this writer's local supermarket rolled out the advent calendars weeks ago), and Nintendo UK is equally keen to spread some festive cheer with its new TV ads.

This year's offering once again puts the record-breaking singer-songwriter star Raye front and centre, showing that even Brit-winners like to let off some steam with a few rounds of Mario Party Jamboree.

Much like last year's affair, which also starred Raye, the ads focus on the family-friendly joy of a Nintendo system, as if to say, "forget the Brits, Grammys and Forbes list, only a Switch 2 can make you this happy". And once again, we'd be lying if we said that Raye doesn't do a good job of selling it — that's the face of someone who knows the joys of smashing a Crockoid in Donkey Kong Bananza. Sure, it's cheesier than a Christmas cheese board, but nobody's after gritty realism from a holiday ad.

While Raye is this year's returning face, it's the first festive ads for the Switch 2 — hence all the GameChat and Mouse Mode. Expect to see similar shots of merry, bright faces playing Mario Kart World via a Switch 2 Camera for years to come...