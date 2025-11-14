Stop the press, because the Nintendo Today! app has been updated, folks.

Yes, the 2.1.0 patch is here, and it adds... well, a couple of things. First up, we've got a new, smaller calendar app that no longer takes up the whole ruddy home screen, so that's nice if you like that sort of thing.

Second is a new filter that lets you streamline the news feed according to specific characters. You better believe we'll be laser-focused on anything to do with Samus for the next few weeks!

So let's check out the official patch notes:

Added Calendar Widget Sizes - Added a small widget you can use to check the weekly calendar. News and Browsing History Filtering - News and browsing history can now be filtered by character.

So yeah, that's yer lot.

Nintendo has also recently released a separate app for its storefront, featuring games, accessories, and more. With the Nintendo Music and the Nintendo Switch apps, this is now totals four. Maybe it's time to combine these together in some way, Nintendo..?