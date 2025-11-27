We are back with another look at the Japanese physical software sales chart, courtesy of Famitsu, and we can't even be surprised by this week's champion.
Kirby has proven his absolute dominance in the region once again, with Kirby Air Riders getting off the start line in style with a sweet 195,594 sales under its belt. It's nothing compared to the 380,000 debut that The Forgotten Land mustered back in 2022, but for a game as niche as Air Riders, it ain't bad going!
Elsewhere, last week's chart-topper in Konami's Momotaro Dentetsu board game sequel has tumbled down to fourth and sixth on Switch and Switch 2 respectively, leaving Mario Kart World and Pokémon Legends: Z-A to fill out the remaining spots on the podium. Oh yes, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment pushed past the big 100,000 sales.
Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:
Switch 2 hardware sales have seen an expected boost by the presence of a new exclusive Kirby in town, with the console finding itself comfortably at the top of the hardware chart with an additional 126,953 units to its name. It has also been a strong week for PS5 sales, mind you, with the Digital Edition achieving 23,381, and the Pro even overtaking the Switch Lite and standard models with 11,367.
All this means that combining the console SKUs swings things in Sony's favour this time, with the three PS5 units clocking in at 36,920, while the Switch 1 models combine for 29,370.
Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (17th - 23rd Nov)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|126,953
|2,870,758
|2
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|23,381
|
1,048,176
|3
|
Switch OLED
|12,486
|9,314,908
|4
|PlayStation 5 Pro
|11,367
|280,176
|5
|
Switch Lite
|
10,908
|6,737,073
|6
|
Switch
|5,976
|20,175,216
|7
|
PlayStation 5
|2,235
|5,851,381
|8
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|201
|24,080
|9
|
Xbox Series X
|
118
|
323,683
|10
|
Xbox Series S
|30
|340,097
|11
|PlayStation 4
|
17
|7,930,078
What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Let us know down below.