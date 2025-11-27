Kirby Air Riders
We are back with another look at the Japanese physical software sales chart, courtesy of Famitsu, and we can't even be surprised by this week's champion.

Kirby has proven his absolute dominance in the region once again, with Kirby Air Riders getting off the start line in style with a sweet 195,594 sales under its belt. It's nothing compared to the 380,000 debut that The Forgotten Land mustered back in 2022, but for a game as niche as Air Riders, it ain't bad going!

Elsewhere, last week's chart-topper in Konami's Momotaro Dentetsu board game sequel has tumbled down to fourth and sixth on Switch and Switch 2 respectively, leaving Mario Kart World and Pokémon Legends: Z-A to fill out the remaining spots on the podium. Oh yes, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment pushed past the big 100,000 sales.

Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (17th - 23rd Nov) Total Unit Sales
1

Kirby Air Riders

Switch 2

 195,594 NEW
2

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 67,068

2,202,125
3

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Switch

 28,480 1,271,576
4

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen

Switch

28,074

 118,780
5

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Switch 2

22,060

798,015
6

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Switch 2

 20,751 77,558
7

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Switch 2

 9,129 100,121
8

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

Switch

 8,302 286,589
9

Minecraft

Switch

 4,909

4,051,401
10

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

 4,908

8,258,611

Switch 2 hardware sales have seen an expected boost by the presence of a new exclusive Kirby in town, with the console finding itself comfortably at the top of the hardware chart with an additional 126,953 units to its name. It has also been a strong week for PS5 sales, mind you, with the Digital Edition achieving 23,381, and the Pro even overtaking the Switch Lite and standard models with 11,367.

All this means that combining the console SKUs swings things in Sony's favour this time, with the three PS5 units clocking in at 36,920, while the Switch 1 models combine for 29,370.

Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:

Position Console
 Unit Sales (17th - 23rd Nov)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch 2
 126,953
 2,870,758
2

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 23,381

1,048,176
3

Switch OLED

 12,486
 9,314,908
4
 PlayStation 5 Pro
 11,367
 280,176
5

Switch Lite

10,908

 6,737,073
6

Switch

 5,976
 20,175,216
7

PlayStation 5

 2,235
 5,851,381
8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

 201
 24,080
9

Xbox Series X

118

323,683
10

Xbox Series S

 30
 340,097
11
 PlayStation 4

17

 7,930,078

What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Let us know down below.

