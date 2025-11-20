The much-delayed Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road finally arrived on Switch and Switch 2 last week, and Level-5 has today announced that the football RPG has already scored its first major sales milestone.

As shared by company CEO Akihiro Hino on X, Victory Road has already surpassed 500,000 sales worldwide. Sure, this is across all platforms (including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and Steam), but that's no mean feat for a title that has been this long in the making.

"We will leverage the strengths of a download-only title to make the game even more enjoyable and add new content," Hino wrote in the accompanying tweet (via Google Translate), "so please look forward to it!".

And new content is inbound, it seems. In the blog post marking the sales milestone on the Inazuma Eleven website, Level-5 mentions that it will be adding new "Galaxy", "Scales of Ares" and "Seal of Orion" routes (presumably based on the anime series of the same name) to the game's throwback Chronicle Mode, as well as an online tournament and additional free content in the future too.

We'll have our full review of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road with you before long, so keep an eye out for that one!