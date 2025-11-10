Update [ ]: After launching on PC earlier this month, Team Cherry has today confirmed that the fourth Hollow Knight: Silksong patch is now "live on all platforms".

Bumping things up to the catchily-titled Ver. 1.0.28891, the big addition in this one is the implementation of a new Simplified Chinese translation by Team Cart Fix, but there has been a general bug-fix pass applied too.

You'll find everything included in the full patch notes, which we listed in our original post below.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

Original Story: Team Cherry has announced a new update for Hollow Knight: Silksong, and while it's already available for Steam users, it's been submitted for approval on console and will be available very soon.

Primarily, the update addresses the Chinese translation issues present in the game by implementing a fan mod from Team Cart Fix. Team Cherry praises the team's work, stating that the individuals involved "are well-versed in the (quite dense) narrative and lore of both Hollow Knight games, and understand the subtle links and connections that should be retained in the text"

Other highlights include a film grain effect, more dithering options, and a plethora of general fixes.

Here's a look at the patch notes: