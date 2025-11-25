Assassin's Creed Shadows is on its way to the Switch 2 this December, and ahead of the big release, Ubisoft has announced a new collab with the popular manga and anime series Attack on Titan.

The Assassin's Creed Shadows x Attack on Titan event officially gets underway on 25th November 2025 and runs until 22nd December 2025, so it will still be live when the Switch 2 version is released. Here are the details via Ubisoft's official website:

With a kidnapped Titan-Shifter as their weapon, a mysterious, power-hungry faction has infiltrated feudal Japan, setting their sights on total domination.

But when an attempt to rescue the Shifter fails, the lone survivor (with a dark secret) recruits Naoe and Yasuke to help her stop the group from unleashing the terror of a Titan on Japan. The quest giver is in the Yamashiro region, North of Hanazo Tower (the icon is displayed on the map). Note that the quest will not be within the objective board until the player interacts with the quest giver. Unlock conditions: Unlock Yasuke as a playable character. During the quest, players can find customization for their hideout (banners and a statue) and upon quest completion, players will earn a crystal katana for Naoe. Alongside the story quest, there will also be an Attack on Titan Dual Pack. Inspired by the Attack on Titan universe, this pack will include outfits, weapons, trinkets, and a new mount. Available from the in-game store starting November 25th.

Ubisoft has also announced its free-to-play title Brawlhalla will be getting an Attack on Titan crossover on 3rd December 2025.