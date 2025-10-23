Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Nintendo and Ubisoft have finally confirmed the world's worst-kept secret: Assassin's Creed Shadows is launching on the Switch 2 on 2nd December 2025. Darn, that is a packed first week of the last month of 2025, isn't it?

Rumours have been swirling about this one for a few weeks now, but the announcement confirms a couple of rather lovely features. It'll cost USD $59.99 and will be available on the eShop or as a Game-Key Card.

First up, cross-progression is available as long as you have an Ubisoft Connect account! So if you've been playing on another console up until now and want to swap to the hybrid system for the holiday season, you won't lose your progress.

Secondly, here's something we didn't expect: touchscreen support. All the in-game menus will allow you to use the touchscreen when playing in handheld mode. That includes the world map, too.

In a blog post, Ubisoft has also detailed Title Updates 10 and 11 for the game. Those updates will be available on the Switch 2 version from release, and these bring Corrupted Castles, parkour updates, new free story updates, and new environmental puzzles. Note that the Claws of Awaji expansion won't be available until early 2026.

For those who missed it earlier in the year, Assassin's Creed Shadows launched on other consoles on 20th March 2025. Taking the series to Feudal Japan, you play as both the shinobi Naoe or the samurai Yasuke, both of whom play very differently. Naoe feels like your more traditional series protagonist, focusing on stealthy gameplay, while Yasuke is much more direct in combat.

Our sister site Push Square were fans upon its original release, awarding the game an 8/10, concluding:

"While Assassin's Creed Shadows is unlikely to win over those who struggled to push through Odyssey or Valhalla, this is still one of the strongest overall entries in the series — and arguably the best of the open world RPG bunch."

Will you be grabbing Assassin's Creed Shadows on Switch 2 this December?