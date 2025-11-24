With just one week to go before Assassin's Creed Shadows arrives on Switch 2, Ubisoft has updated the game's eShop page with some noteworthy details to keep in mind before you buy. Like, for example, the dreaded file size.

According to the updated listing, Shadows will take up a beefy 62.8 GB on your system. It's not the most surprising news considering the size of the game, but it's something to keep an eye on as we head towards release.

For reference, this file size puts Shadows above the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 (60.6 GB), Madden NFL 26 (57.1 GB), and Yakuza 0: Director's Cut (45.3 GB), but it's still a good step below Split Fiction (69.2 GB) and the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (90-95 GB). Not the end of the world, then, but it might be time to start looking for a Micro SD Express, if you're hoping to have a couple of these in your library.

For those who missed the initial announcement, Assassin's Creed Shadows will arrive on Switch 2 on 2nd December, complete with cross-progression saves, touchscreen support and all the title updates you could wish for — apart from the Claws of Awaji expansion, you'll have to wait until 2026 for that.