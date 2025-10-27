Eight years ago today, a little game called Super Mario Odyssey launched on the Nintendo Switch.

We've said so much over the years about this incredible entry from Nintendo, we won't go over it all again here. But a recent post from ex-Nintendo developer Takaya Imamura caught our eye and we simply felt compelled to highlight it, if only for how old it instantly made us feel.

Imamura-san highlighted Odyssey's anniversary and drew an amusing comparison to Super Mario 64. Essentially, eight years prior to the N64 classic puts Nintendo right in the middle of the Famicom/NES days. The company would subsequently launch Super Mario Bros. 2, Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario Land, Super Mario World, Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, and Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island all before our favourite plumber would dive headfirst into the 3D realm.

"It’s unbelievable that this is a game from 8 years ago! Eight years before Super Mario 64 was still the heyday of the Famicom, and I myself was a student back then."

Meanwhile, since Odyssey, we've had Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Sigh... it's a different world we live in now, huh?

Naturally, we're confident Nintendo is simply taking its time to ensure it delivers a new 3D Mario title worthy of its remarkable legacy, but it just goes to show how quickly the company could churn out bonafide classics back in the '80s and '90s.

As we mentioned, however, if nothing else it just makes us feel so very, very old. How has it been eight years already? That's nearly a decade, for goodness' sake!