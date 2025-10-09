Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Capcom has shared a fresh trailer for the upcoming Street Fighter 6 Year 3 Fighter Pass update on October 15th, this time shining the spotlight on the 'Mech Zangei-F' costume.

The character first made an appearance in Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter and has since been included in Street Fighter IV and Street Fighter V as an alternate costume for Zangeif. The design for Street Fighter 6 is quite a bit more industrial than previous incarnations, but we're digging the overall look.

Of course, the main draw for the new update will be the new playable character C.Viper. Originally introduced in Street Fighter IV, she since appeared in Marvel vs. Capcom 3 but skipped the fifth main Street Fighter entry as a playable fighter.

Her appearance comes with a brand-new look, but players will also be able to unlock a 'classic' costume of sorts that will bring back her iconic design from the fourth game.

In addition to C.Viper, Alex and Ingrid will also be added to the fighter roster as part of the Year 3 Fighter Pass in the coming months.