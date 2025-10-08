Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Capcom has announced a new event for Street Fighter 6, introducing a special collaboration with Banshee's Last Cry, the obscure Super Famicom visual novel from 1994.

Players can access the new content via the World Tour mode by selecting the 'Street Fighter's Last Cry' option from the 'One Fateful Day' menu. What's even better is that this new content will seemingly be a permanent addition, and will be available even after the collab period ends.

Those who do join in the fun during the official period, however, will be able to bag exclusive items relating to the collaboration. That period is 15th - 30th October 2025.

As for the gameplay, we've got some spooky scenes with accompanying text to pay homage to the original Banshee's Last Cry, while the character models are also heavily influenced by the basic, blue design from the 1994 game.

It's a weird little addition, but we'll take it!

Street Fighter 6 will also gain a new character in the form of C.Viper later this month as part of the Year 3 Character/Ultimate Pass. Alex and Ingrid will also join the ranks at a later date.