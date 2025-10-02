Star Wars Outlaws is already one of the most-impressive ports on the Switch 2, and Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft are ensuring it maintains that title with today's brand new update.

Switch 2 Title Update 2 generally focuses on graphical and visual stability along with a few bug and UI fixes. We won't say no to that, especially just under a month since its release.

To pick out just a few bullet points from the patch notes, Kay's movement now looks better "under certain conditions", those using GameChat should no longer experience flicker, and graphical issues where Cinematic display mode wouldn't display correctly in certain scenes have now been resolved.

There are a couple of minor story spoilers in the notes below, but if you're not too concerned with those, let's have a look at the full patch notes:

FULL PATCH NOTES - Nintendo Switch 2: 8969792.TU2

General Gameplay

- Improved Kay's movement under certain conditions to look better Performance

- Improved stability and performance Graphics

- Fixed a flickering issue with rocks on Tatooine

- Fixed an issue where some scenes would not display correctly when using the Cinematic 21:9 display mode

- Fixed some broken textures

- Fixed an issue with flickering when using Game Chat

- Fixed massiff eyes

- Improved textures of mountain ranges when viewed from a distance

- Improved texture quality when resuming the game after a transition

- Improved sand and dust clouds visual quality

- Improved space graphics and shadows around the Trailblazer UI

- Fixed an issue with flickering on the equipment menu

- Fixed an issue with directional button icons

- Fixed an issue where distant NPCs could not be tagged when viewed through the electrobinoculars

- Fixed an issue where hyperspace destinations from the Story Packs could appear on the jump list during

syndicate quests

- Fixed an issue where the speeder tutorial could be completed by using the incorrect button prompt

- Fixed an issue where localized text could overlap in some menus Miscellaneous

- Improved progress tracking for unlocking Ubisoft Connect challenges Story (BEWARE OF SPOILERS)

Main Game Quests:

- Fixed an issue where the next objective would not load if Kay died before reaching the tower during 'Outlaws'

- Fixed an issue with NPCs during 'Breakout'

- Fixed an issue with a stationary TIE Fighter during 'Jabba's Favor'

- Fixed an issue where the 'Hired Gun' NPC character model would not load fully during the 'Legacy' quest A Pirate's Fortune Story Pack

- Fixed an issue where the game could crash when interacting with the Raven 6 arcade machine when in 'Hauler's Keep' in the Khepi System.

This is already the second patch Ubisoft has dropped for the Switch 2 port; the first also brought a handful of visual improvements to the game. We're glad to see Outlaws has gotten a second lease of life on the hybrid console.

Have you picked up Star Wars Outlaws on Switch 2 yet? Let us know in the comments.