Nintendo has announced that the recent 'Close To You' Pikmin short was created by its newly-established company, Nintendo Pictures.

Posting on X, Nintendo simply said, "These are the first short films created by Nintendo Pictures Co., Ltd.

Nintendo Pictures will continue to explore new creative possibilities through video content". As such, it seems reasonable to assume that the videos are nothing more than that – videos.

So don't expect 'Close To You' to lead into some new game announcement or update, because it sounds like this was merely a one-off for Nintendo Pictures; a proof-of-concept, if you will, to demonstrate the studios talents.



Still, it was a nice little distraction in what has otherwise been a fairly quiet week so far. It's also a nice indication of the sort of quality we can expect from Nintendo Pictures going forward – it was really good!

We'd love to see a new Pikmin game, of course, but we're not expecting one anytime soon. Pikmin 4 was released in 2023, a whole decade after the previous entry on Wii U. We did recently theorise, however, that it would make for a really good Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Make it happen, Nintendo.