Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

One of the most unique video games of 2024 was Indika, a third-person adventure game where you play as a nun who has a connection to the Devil itself. It's a surreal, absurd adventure and it addresses faith, religion, and authority with a darkly comic (and tragic) tone.

And now, Odd Meter's extremely unusual title is coming to Switch on 17th November, with a physical version following over a week later, on 28th November. The above trailer (via Gematsu) really doesn't give away much except that there's nothing else quite like it!

But, if you need a little encouragement, just last month, Indika won the Game Designers Award at the Japan Game Awards, presented by none other than Smash Bros. and Kirby maestro Masahiro Sakurai.

At the ceremony, Sakurai gave the audience some background on the game, and detailed what makes it special — in the form of a short movie. Well, it's a lot of recorded gameplay with some explanations of some of the mechanics.

Sakurai praises the variety, the atmosphere, the story, and the questions it pushes onto the player (approximately translated via the Japan Game Awards stream).

For more details on the game, we'll throw it over to the press release:

A Surreal Journey Through 19th-Century Russia

Set in an alternative Russia at the turn of the 19th century, INDIKA follows a young nun as she ventures beyond the monastery walls, accompanied by the most unexpected companion imaginable: the devil himself. What begins as a simple errand quickly transforms into a surreal and darkly comic odyssey, exploring themes of faith, authority, comedy, and tragedy with a uniquely inventive twist. Meet Indika: Not Your Ordinary Nun

Indika appears to live a quiet, monastic life, but her unlikely friendship with the horned tempter drags her into a world where the sacred collides with the profane. Every step reveals new mysteries and challenges, immersing players in a story reminiscent of Dostoyevsky’s depth and Bulgakov’s surreal humour. Explore a Bold Indie Vision

Developed by Odd Meter, INDIKA blends atmospheric exploration, dark humour, and inventive puzzles across surreal landscapes. Its distinctive style is punctuated by 2D pixel-art mini-games that reveal hidden layers of Indika’s past. Key Features:

- Third-person, story-driven adventure with darkly comic tones

- A young nun’s journey of self-discovery across a surreal reimagining of 19th-century Russia

- The devil as an unlikely and mischievous companion

- Puzzle-solving and exploration interwoven with narrative

- Surreal, atmospheric environments with striking visual design

- 2D pixel-art mini-games that illuminate Indika’s backstory

Our sister site Push Square reviewed the game back in May 2024, and were full of praise. One for the radar, we think.

Indika launches on Switch next month on 17th November. Will you be checking this one out? let us know in the comments!