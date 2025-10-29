Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Rune Factory 4 director Shinichi Manabe is currently hard at work creating a new farming sim alongside writer Takanori Tsuji, and it's now live on Kickstarter.

Farnia Village is currently eyeing a release on Steam, but Manabe-san also states that a console release may be on the cards at some point in the future:

"The game is being optimized to run comfortably on hardware comparable to the Nintendo Switch, which means it should perform well on most laptops. Looking ahead, we hope to bring the game to home consoles in the future, if possible."

The big hook (if you can really call it that) for Farnia Village is that you can continue living in its world long after you've completed the main quest. You'll be tending to your crops, looking after animals, forging relationships with the local residents, and more. In short, it's a farming sim through and through.

As for the release date, well... it sounds like it's quite a ways off, at the moment. The earliest delivery date listed in the pledges is 'September 2027', but some of them even state 'September 2028', so who knows. We won't be seeing this one for a while yet, and it's possible a console release could be even further out.

The Kickstarter is creeping toward its ¥5,000,000 goal (roughly £24,845) with another 29 days to go. Stretch goals include extra characters more dungeons and crops, and additional music tracks. If this all sounds good to you, then consider checking out the full campaign when you have a moment.