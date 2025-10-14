Multiple rumours have been doing the rounds regarding a potential Switch 2 release for Assassin's Creed Shadows, the latest flagship entry in Ubisoft's stealth series, with age ratings and even box art images making their way online.

Now, thanks to prominent leaker Billbil-kun over on Dealabs, we may now know the proposed launch date for Shadows. According to the article, the game is scheduled to release on 5th December 2025, just in time for Christmas.

This also means that it's landing just one day after the highly-anticipated Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which is scheduled to release on both the Switch and Switch 2 on 4th December 2025. We're not expecting a huge amount of crossover between the two games in terms of target audience, but we imagine Ubisoft must be losing out on at least a handful of sales as a result.

This is how things go in the games industry, mind you, as we've seen time and time again. We'll just have to see how it all shake out.

As indicated by the 'leaked' box art design, it also seems likely that Shadows will be a Game-Key Card release on the Switch 2, meaning that no significant data will be stored on the cartridge and a full download will be required.

It's probably wise to take all of this with a grain of salt until we hear directly from Ubisoft. We've reached out for comment and will update you as soon as we hear more.