We've already been overloaded with a bunch of new games for Switch and Switch 2 in recent weeks, and soon Pokémon will be joining in with Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

So far, there's been some promotion for this upcoming release with regular Mega Evolution reveals and distribution announcements, and now, The Pokémon Company has revealed it's doing a crossover event with its mobile title Pokémon GO.

This event starts on 16th October (lining up with the launch date of Legends: Z-A) and runs until 20th October. Here's the official rundown, along with a look at the new themed avatar items "inspired" by trainers from Lumiose City:

"Experience Lumiose City in the Kalos region in a new adventure with Pokémon Legends: Z-A! In celebration of the release of this game, Mega Raids will appear more often in Pokémon GO. Chikorita, Totodile, and Tepig will appear in Timed Research, and avatar items inspired by Lumiose City Pokémon Trainers will be available in the shop."

In case you missed it, Pokémon GO's level cap is also getting raised from level 50 to level 80 on 15th October 2025.

Apart from this, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have also released multiple commercials for Legends: Z-A this week (you can see them on Nintendo's Japanese YouTube channel) and a new six-minute overview trailer showcasing even more gameplay footage of this upcoming release.