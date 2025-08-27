Niantic's popular augmented reality mobile game Pokémon GO will be getting an update in October, raising the level cap from 50 to 80.

This update will drop on 15th October 2025 and will apparently make the levelling journey "more fun and engaging" by adding new rewards, new cosmetics, and more for each levelling milestone. This update will also see players "jump in level based on their total earned XP". Niantic further states how "no player will go down in level".

Apart from this, there's also going to be a special limited-time update with XP bonuses and Timed Research taking place.

Below is a breakdown of everything trainers can expect (via the official Pokémon GO game site):

The level cap will increase from level 50 to level 80. The overall leveling curve from level 1 to 80 will be rebalanced, and players can earn levels more frequently.

Tasks for Level-Up Research for levels 41 to 50 will be removed.

New Level-Up Research tasks will be added to levels 71 to 80.

Players at level 70 and higher have an increased chance of becoming Lucky Friends with other players.

New rewards will be added to level-up progression, like increased storage capacity for Pokémon, items, and Gifts. This includes new avatar items starting at level 25!

Based on previously earned experience, some players may automatically jump in level on October 15. Those players will receive rewards associated with reaching those levels at that time. Details about which players will jump in level, and by how many levels, will be shared later.

No players will go down in level, but the amount of XP needed to reach the next level may change depending on your current level. Stay tuned for details.

You can also earn the following rewards before 15th October 2025. These items will not be available for levelling up after this date. This also applies to the Level 50 Jacket.

And here's the rundown about the XP Celebration event (including the bonuses). This event runs from now until 14th October 2025:

2× Catch XP from Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws

+3,000 XP from winning raids

+3,000 XP from winning Max Battles

Timed Research will also be available to trainers who are Level 5 and above, with the chance to earn over 7 million XP. A level 47 Level-Up Research task is also being adjusted, so instead of requiring trainers to "explore 25km in a week eight times", you'll now only have to do it twice.

This follows the recent arrival of Eternatus and the introduction of Max Battles. You can find out more in our previous story here on Nintendo Life.