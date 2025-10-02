Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Nintendo has released a new overview trailer for Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (with a brief mention of the OG Switch version at the end), providing more than 6 minutes of information on the upcoming game.

Launching on 16th October 2025, Z-A is the sort-of-sequel to Pokémon Legends: Arceus and takes place in Lumiose City with a revamped real-time battle system. The trailer goes over this along with the character customisation features, photo mode, the 'Z-A Royale Tournament', and more.

If you think the game looks a bit naff visually, you're not alone, and this trailer won't do much to convince you otherwise (though the interiors in 'Hotel Z' look pretty nice, admittedly), but it definitely looks like a pretty neat take on the long-running series nonetheless. We're pretty concerned about how this might look and run on the original Switch, though.

We'll reserve judgement for now. Some of the new mechanics and modes here sound genuinely interesting, and hopefully this will more than make up for any visual or performance shortcomings.

Legends: Z-A will also offer up the Mega Dimension DLC for £24.99, with early adopters receiving apparel sets on day one, with a story expansion arriving at some point before the end of February 2026.