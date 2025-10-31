In case you missed it, this week marks the first anniversary of the Nintendo Music mobile app for Switch Online subscribers.

Nintendo already rolled out a music update earlier this week - adding the DS soundtrack New Super Mario Bros. and it's now apparently released a new firmware update, bumping the app up to Version 1.4.0.

Timed in with the big Animal Crossing - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition news, it adds a button to playlists from this game. Here's the full rundown, along with a look courtesy of OatmealDome on social media:

Nintendo Music 1.4.0

Oct 31, 2025

・ Animal Crossing: New Horizons tracks can now be played to match the current time. Just tap play hourly tracks in the A Sunny Day, A Rainy Day, or A Snowy Day playlists.

・ We have addressed some issues in order to provide you with a better user experience.





Version 1.4.0 has been released.



This update adds a button to Animal Crossing: New Horizons playlists to automatically start at the track for the current time and activate extended playback.



Nintendo also recently shared some details about the process behind the Nintendo Music app. You can find out more in our previous songs. You can also see the songs added to Nintendo Music in our full guide here on Nintendo Life.