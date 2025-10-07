Nintendo has released a surprise new short film called 'Close To You' and it's... not what we expected from the House of Mario.
Initially shared on the Nintendo Today! app before cropping up on YouTube and socials, the short follows a baby that learns to take its first steps via the magic of a sentient dummy (or pacifier, if you'd rather).
It feels very Toy Story, and the animation style has big Pixar energy to boot, but the strangest part of it all is how it feels very... un-Nintendo. There's no Mario to seen, the baby doesn't stumble past some Joy-Con at any point, there's not even a Pikmin cameo.
Or is there? It feels to us like there's something missing in this short. Don't you get the impression that we should be seeing something carrying the dummy or pushing the blocks? Do we spy something moving under the bed in the background around 1:38? Doesn't the music sound a little too Pikmin-coded?
The whole thing has a whiff of an invisible Pikmin scheme to us, but hey, that's just a theory. Whether this turns out to be something bigger, well, we're just going to have to wait and see.
What do you make of this animated short? Do you think it will be part of something larger? Let us know in the comments.
Here I just finish watching the video to get ready to comment that Nintendo is going Pixar with short films, only to see no commenter, but NL themselves beat me to the punch 😭
The music sounds A LOT like the Pikmin theme. Could there be a connection?
It is a very interesting short, but what is it for?
It apparently uses some music from Pikmin, though I’m not hearing it.
@JimiVall In fact, I was sure the little invisible creatures carrying around the pacifier and other things would eventually appear as Pikmin.
I was all excited...and then, then I turned off my notifications. What a anticlimactic pile of garbage. 🫠
I'm so confused as to what this is. but curious at the same time.
It almost screamed mario galaxy at first but it may just be me overthinking it.
I'd be funny if it turns out to be Mario's daughter after the whole "just friends thing."
Pikmin 5 teaser?
@FishyS I was thinking the same thing.
Whatever it is it was a pretty sweet little short !
I figured this might be something like how they did the initial Emio teaser, though I didn’t see any ratings so I might be wrong and this could just be a cute little short film.
Nintendo showing their animation and narrative chops just like Pixar did before Toy Story back in the day... instead of games going multi platform Nintendo is spreading its creative muscles to other mediums. I like it.
I was convinced it's Baby Rosalina from the Galaxy movie, but it does have Pikmin music despite no Pikmin appearing on screen.
I don't even know... I'm at a loss for words.
Also I don't get why people are connecting this to the Mario Movie? Like this is a completely different visual style.
Meh, I hope they continue to do these, but with their existing IP. These generic people are not it.
@FlyingDunsparce They might be there but invisible though. Seems like they're about the right size.
Definitely Pikmin related, the music is using Pikmin motif - mi do fa mi do etc..
@Darkri74345 Agreed. Very generic design.
It's so chinese mobile phone game ad...
Oh boy. Here we go with the weird cryptic stuff again!
Definitely Pikmin. Very familiar music, especially when it first starts at 0:30. Probably just a new series of shorts, but it'd be neat if it leads into a new game announcement.
If it is for Pikmin, I'm gonna say Pikmin has gone invisible Chibi-Robo!
Regardless, nothing like a bit of innocent cuteness to start the day (It's 7:30am over here)
Looks like an out of focus red Pikmin in the background at 1:40.
Certainly didn't see it coming (and even less so since there's seemingly no trace of Nintendo IPs although at first I expected Pikmin between something small potentially moving the dummy/pacifier and also the music as already mentioned by others here) - anyway, incredibly cute, kudos to those at Nintendo who worked on it!
@samdavern You can even see it walking away.
Guys. Pikmin Raiders
Utterly bizarre
Guys, it's official... Nintendo is for babies 😉
The music reminds me of Untitled Goose Game.
The most baffling part about this short was that it wasn’t advertising anything. I kept waiting to see some product at the end, but no. Nintendo just wanted to do a Pixar impression.
I'm honestly still not really a fan of this animation style. Give me the style that was used in the Camelot GameCube Mario sports game intro cutscenes, please.
For the record, I do prefer pacifier
Why do birds… suddenly appear… every time… you are near… just like me… they want to be……. Close to you
Nintendo....
With you every "step" of the way..
I'm confused about what this is for, but at the same time, I found it quite the enjoyable watch!
I was thinking it was the announcement of more My Mario products in the west, I was waiting for the wooden blocks to be Mario.
lol.. at al the speculation for a simple short video.
This literally looks like a Pixar short film, not at all what you'd expect from a Japanese company like Nintendo.
And the even weirder part is that the video itself has no overt references to anything Nintendo-related. If it had a Switch or Mario products or something, this would make sense, but it doesn't.
huh, i guess its cute but i never wouldve guessed it came from nintendo. if this really is to tease something pikmin related this is a very confusing way to do it lol
Also people keep saying they're doing a pixar... is it not plausible this is a side product along with illumination? Animation doesnt seem right to me, but its a possibility.
This is clearly Pikmin. The music gives it away and the invisible creatures are the exact same size as Pikmin.
@Slideaway1983 Nintendo has their own Animation studio as well.. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nintendo_Pictures
Invisible Pikmin or Ghost Pikmin.
No, they straight up play the Pikmin March from 4 at several points, and the Main Theme plays at the end. This is a Pikmin teaser. The real question is: who made it? Nintendo Pictures, the guys what make the Smash trailers, or maybe even Illumination themselves?
This will be the day that Arlo take a day off...lol
@ShadLink I stand corrected then. Thanks for confirming that!
It’s so obviously a Pikmin Movie
Until we get a £30 baby amiibo we can’t speculate.
Guys, a short movie can just be a short movie too, not everything needs to be an ad
@JimNorman I was immediately intrigued and watched the video 3 times as I also felt Pikmin was looming somewhere.
Hopefully it’s explained.
Stinks of Pikmin. Get ready for Pikmin Bloom 2!
The first time I saw this, I was confused. My reaction was like: "Is this supposed to be a tease for a brand new game or something? Does it has something to do with the upcoming Mario movie? Or is it supposed to be a short that will be released with the Mario movie?"
I honestly don't know. We just going to have wait and find out I guess.
@Zeebor15 I'm guessing Nintendo Pictures, as they were the one who made those Pikmin shorts back in the 3DS/Wii U days.
Of course gamers go immediately off into conspiracy theory land. In any case, this was really good! I also had strong Pixar vibes from this.
I agree that my first thought of the music was that it had strong Pikmin vibes. Maybe there's a connection, maybe there isn't.
Everything does point to it being something Pikmin related.
There's a moment in the short where it looks like there's two different things pulling on the opposite ends of the pacifier, like they're fighting over it.
A scene from the Mario Galaxy movie? 👀
Guys, guys. Let's be realistic.
It's obviously indication of a brand new Mother.
Definitely Pikmin. And is it Baby Rosalina?
Obviously its another Famicom Detective Club game. Can’t fool me twice Nintendo.
@Faucet What’s garbage? I’m confused.
@TiMMay333 In their pursuit for eternal growth, just like any corporation, Nintendo will make theme parks, movies, TV shows, and books before they put their games on other platforms.
Then, once they've capped out their growth in those industries, they'll start to put Mario and Zelda on PC and maybe other consoles. Which will be 25-50 years from now lol.
Its Nintendo, why second guess it, could be the impending announcement of 1080 Snowboarding for the Virtual Boy
PIKMIN!
Biggest clue: in the video the clock at 1.50 has the time - 10.07
In the PIKMIN 4 announcement trailer in 2022, it had a bulborb & 1 treasure being a clock! With time 10.07!
My profile picture since 2022 has been that very clock for proof.
Your welcome.
To me it is a metaphor of how Nintendo will commit to making games without any difficulty at all, making it easy for a baby to complete.
I miss the old school Nintendo difficulty.
Pancake whale at 2:03. Complete with syrup and a pat of butter.
Pikmin or Chibi-Robo. Or both!
Maybe this is the next 3D Mario. An origin story. We're witnessing his first steps on his way to becoming a platforming superstar.
It's obviously a stealth trailer for their upcoming time attack/life sim game Nintenappies (aka Nintendiapers in North American markets).
Race against the clock to wipe those baby bums clean before they get a rash!
The smell-o-meter accessory will also launch alongside the game. Fragrance cartridges sold separately.
Ah yes, that modern soulless CG look. If it weren't for the consistent amount of fingers and that scenery remains intact between cuts, I might even have mistaken it for some generative AI slop.
Nintendo is speedrunning irrelevancy to me. Even when I just check in once or twice a week at this point.
Not going to lie, I wanted this to end with the mum having answered the door to Luigi in full ghost busting gear ready to get rid of the phantom dummy stealer, then a fade to "Luigi's Mansion 4"... No such luck!
New wave race confirmed!
(I know but I can dream 😅)
If Miyamoto-San does not know what it is, then no one does.
A Pikmin movie explaining where all the humans have gone would be very interesting. I enjoyed the cute animation.
The Pikmin theory is interesting. Because on my first watch, I thought it was beautifully animated - definitely looks like Pixar. Toy Story or Incredibles aesthetics, I'd say. But I was a bit bothered with the strange, I don't know, physics of the pacifier and other items. Like, why are they just floating? So if it's Pikmin, I guess that would explain it. And there is definitely something out of focus under the crib.
The thing is, what is this supposed to be communicating to us? The baby chases the pacifier around, but by the end of the video, it seems to really be about the child's first steps and the mother being there for them. They seem to be the focal point. And their togetherness. "Close to you." Or maybe the "close to you" means they are all around us, even if we don't know it?
But did the pikmin really play a big role in delivering the bonding of mother and child? Seems a bit of a stretch.
This was an unprompted drop on their channels, with no information given, so they clearly want us to pay attention.
The outrage and complaining for even something like this is incredible. What a world.
@AussieMcBucket Yeah people can’t just enjoy anything anymore.
@TCKuma Clearly! Or at the very least, just let others enjoy and say nothing. Wow.
@OmnitronVariant 🙄
Adorable. I just spent some time with the newest member of my family and already miss him, so this hit right on that soft spot for me.
Nintendo's games get stretched between trying to be family friendly and cool, usually ending up as either a bit vanilla or as oddball fever dreams, so it's neat to see them go all in on wholesomeness for once. Still no clue why they made this aside from giving their animation talent a good workout, but I'd be happy to see more.
From the company who surprised us with Alarmo out of no where.
Its Nintendo so who knows what they are up to next.
This is the weirdest Smash Ultimate 2 trailer I could ever imagine, but sure.
BABY GOO-GOO-GA-GAS INTO THE FIGHT
Looks more like Cocomelon than Pixar..
@TCKuma kinda looked like A.I. generated garbage.
Nintendo: does anything
Fans: HOW DOES THIS CONNECT TO THE LOOOOOOORE!?!?!?
Super confused about this. This feels like a start of something. Nintendo are certainly trying to branch into younger audiences.
I don't know why Nintendo would purposefully choose not to include Pikmin in a video aimed at children. Most of their IPs are kid friendly but Pikmin with their simple shapes are likely the most kid friendly.
The moving dummy which seems to float at Pikmin height is a very weird choice. I think we're thinking this is going to lead to something more like there will be a further expanded on version where the Pikmin are added in. I doubt that will be the case. We might see more of these videos but I think this is the final version of this video.
Then again we're likely not the audience for this video and Nintendo know what they're doing. They're likely branching out in to more video development and will eventually produce their own movies in-house.
At first I thought it was going to be an ad to promote the amiibo blocks, but then it had the flying dummy.
@The21zonz what do you mean? This is clearly part of the calamity timeline.
@DS-DEKU I was just about to comment on the time of the clock. It’s today’s date, which makes me wonder if an announcement on what this is could be following this short.
Crazy of them to randomly announce a new Mario Tennis Fever character like this
Huh?!
The pacifier was moving by itself?!
There must be logical explanation behind of this.
FAIRY GODPARENTS!!! 🤪
I think this is them just showing off that new animation studio they bought. That said companies like this gotta realize that doing Pixar like animation styles just feel like AI slop at this point.
New Mother game? A baby with psychic powers🤔
I think it's just some random, adorable short film they decided to make that has nothing to do with any of their franchises.
New game like Teddy Together for Switch 2 confirmed !!! Or new app for kids , or some Pikmin or ChibiRobo game ... Who knows ?
