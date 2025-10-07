Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Nintendo has released a surprise new short film called 'Close To You' and it's... not what we expected from the House of Mario.

Initially shared on the Nintendo Today! app before cropping up on YouTube and socials, the short follows a baby that learns to take its first steps via the magic of a sentient dummy (or pacifier, if you'd rather).

It feels very Toy Story, and the animation style has big Pixar energy to boot, but the strangest part of it all is how it feels very... un-Nintendo. There's no Mario to seen, the baby doesn't stumble past some Joy-Con at any point, there's not even a Pikmin cameo.

Or is there? It feels to us like there's something missing in this short. Don't you get the impression that we should be seeing something carrying the dummy or pushing the blocks? Do we spy something moving under the bed in the background around 1:38? Doesn't the music sound a little too Pikmin-coded?

The whole thing has a whiff of an invisible Pikmin scheme to us, but hey, that's just a theory. Whether this turns out to be something bigger, well, we're just going to have to wait and see.

What do you make of this animated short? Do you think it will be part of something larger? Let us know in the comments.