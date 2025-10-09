Switch eShop - New Releases

Absolum (Dotemu, 9th Oct, $22.49) - AN EPIC ADVENTURE IN AN ORIGINAL FANTASY WORLD Talamh has been shattered by a magical cataclysm caused by ambitious wizards, leaving magic mistrusted by the common folk. Sun King Azra took advantage of this panic, enslaving wizards through his Crimson Order and placing loyal princes to rule over the conquered realms. As Azra’s forces claim more and more lands, the high enchantress Uchawi and a small group of rebels rise from the shadows, wielding forbidden magic to challenge his oppressive regime and defy his absolute magic power. - Read our Absolum review

And Then There Was No Light (tdhr, 9th Oct, $1.99) - This is a puzzle game with a nostalgic vibe where you control a robot. Connect the power source to the light bulb using blocks to open the door! - A fan of retro games. - Looking for a light mental workout. - Someone who has heard of "Sokoban" but never tried it. - Searching for a casual and affordable game. You'll also love the "Aha! " moments that happen right when you're about to clear a stage! Enjoy! ツ

Arcade Archives GEE BEE (HAMSTER, 2nd Oct, $7.99) - "GEE BEE" is a brick breaker released by NAMCO LIMITED (current Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) in 1978. A monumental title, and the first arcade game developed in-house by Namco, it gained popularity for its unique gameplay that adds pinball elements to a classic block-breaker.

AxoBubble (Afil Games, 9th Oct, $4.99) - In Axobubble you control a friendly axolotl in a world of platforms and creativity. Your main ability is to create floating bubbles that act as temporary platforms. Use these bubbles to jump higher, cross dangerous distances, and collect shells while advancing to the big star shell at the end of each level.

BALL x PIT (Devolver Digital, 15th Oct, $14.99) - BALL x PIT is a fast-paced fantasy roguelite where heroes must find the balls to plunge deeper into a seemingly bottomless pit of monsters. Develop arcane ammunition and resources in pursuit of treasure, recruiting additional heroes to aid you in your perilous quest.

Barbie Horse Trails (Outright Games, 10th Oct) - Giddy up! Play as Barbie and Barbie in a new open-world adventure through Canterbury Trails Park with your horse, Lucky. Become a Junior Ranger and help give the already amazing park a fresh new look for everyone to enjoy. Gallop through wildflower fields and other beautiful landscapes. Tackle fun side missions with friends, capture amazing photos, dig up ceramics, and search for the mystery horse. Find chests filled with collectibles and add sparkle to Barbie and Lucky’s looks.

Battle Puzzle 2048 – Wicked Witches (EpiXR, 9th Oct) - Battle Puzzle 2048 - Wicked Witches brings a spellbinding twist to the classic 2048 puzzle game! Slide tiles to combine matching numbers, build powerful combos, and take on a colorful array of supernatural foes. Face off against crafty witches, playful vampires, and adorable girly demons, each armed with unique abilities like hexing tiles, draining health, or summoning chaos on the grid. Defeat these magical enemies by smashing high-value tiles into them while keeping an eye on their cooldowns and countering their attacks.

Bike Runner (Pix Arts, 10th Oct, $9.99) - Welcome to the ultimate proving ground for fearless cyclists. This is a world where skill is everything, and your next ride is always more demanding than the last. Carve your path down treacherous mountainsides, launch off impossibly huge ramps, and chain together insane trick combinations to dominate the leaderboards. Every jump, every whip, and every landing is a test of precision.

Bye Sweet Carole (MAXIMUM ENT FRANCE, 9th Oct, $19.99) - Young Lana Benton, urged by the terrifying Mr. Kyn, also known as “Old Hat,” finds herself catapulted into a mysterious enchanted garden to deal with menacing and disturbing creatures. After discovering a number of letters from a certain “French,” Lana decides to follow the last known trail of Carole Simmons, a girl of the same age who apparently escaped from Bunny Hall, an orphanage in the nineteenth century. The building is now infested by colony of wild rabbits able to open a dimensional portal to the realm of Corolla...

Cats and Seek : Kyoto (Silesia Games, 9th Oct, $2.99) - Cats and Seek: Kyoto is the third cozy adventure in this beloved series. Explore a charming scene set in the heart of Kyoto and play hide-and-seek with adorable cats! With soothing sounds, cute visuals, and relaxing gameplay, it’s the perfect way to chill out - solo or with friends.

Color Breakers 2 (indie.io, 9th Oct, $9.59) - Color Breakers is back, this time with even more colors to break! Invite your friends and enjoy cooperative (or competitive) multiplayer modes on dozens of levels designed for up to eight players - with procedurally generated paintings and gameplay twists in each level. And that’s not all: Fancy a story? Color Breakers 2 introduces a completely new story mode, using the procedural generation to keep it fresh with each playthrough.

Colorizing: Collection 1 (Andrei Ivashentsev, 9th Oct, $3.99) - This coloring book is a guarantee of good mood. In it you can find all kinds of pictures for every taste. Coloring by numbers with Colorizing is a calming and easy activity for people of all ages. This drawing game is suitable for children and adults, everyone can enjoy pixel coloring.

Cross Pix 4 (Max Interactive Studio, 9th Oct, $2.99) - Cross Pix 4 is a NEW NONOGRAM Logic Puzzle Game! where you follow number clues to solve a hidden image. It’s also known by other similar games like Griddlers, or Paint by Numbers. Cross Pix 4 features ALL NEW 105 hand-crafted puzzles and intuitive gameplay with gradually increasing difficulty. With simple and easy-to-understand rules, it's a game anyone can enjoy! A perfect choice for casual play, while still offering a satisfying mental challenge.

EGGCONSOLE Hajya No Fuuin PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 9th Oct, $6.49) - This 1986 fantasy RPG by KOGADO STUDIO is a representative early work. Popular for authentic field-based party play, its unique world earned it the “interdimensional software” moniker. Complex monster lore, intricate history, and a “Completion Certificate” campaign captivated users. This game’s biggest highlight is its high difficulty, which requires not only growth through combat but also listening to many people and solving numerous mysteries. You’ll converse with townsfolk and those on the field, and later even monsters. Carefully heeding their advice will be a significant aid to clearing the game. Gathering information with companions and solving mysteries to save the world—this is a true old-school RPG. An indispensable title for discussing classic Japanese RPGs.

Evo Pop (QubicGames, 11th Oct, $5.99) - Take control of Evos - colorful creatures that live in colonies and grow at lightning speed! Bigger Evos devour smaller ones of different breeds. Dominate the battlefield by filling the screen with Evos or eating all your rivals!

Find the Difference: Spot it (globalgamestudio, 4th Oct, $3.99) - Test your observation skills in this fun and relaxing puzzle game! Carefully compare two seemingly identical pictures and spot the differences before time runs out. With a variety of levels and colorful images, every round brings a new challenge. Play at your own pace in casual mode or push yourself in timed challenges for extra excitement. Perfect for quick play sessions or longer puzzle marathons, this game is easy to pick up but hard to put down.

FLOWER SPINNER PUZZLE (MASK, 9th Oct, $2.99) - This is a puzzle game where you rotate panels to align flowers that are placed in random directions. The controls are simple—just observe the image carefully and tap the panel you want to rotate! Depending on how fast you clear the stage, you’ll earn 1 to 3 flowers.

FORMULA AUTO SPORT RACING (Yellow Games In, 3rd Oct, $3.99) - Step into the world of elite motorsport where speed and precision rule every lap. In Formula Auto Sport Racing, your driving skills and strategic upgrades make the difference between finishing last and reaching the podium. Race across challenging circuits, unlock powerful Formula bolids, and fine-tune them with upgrades to dominate your rivals. Every track pushes your reflexes to the limit, rewarding those who master both speed and control.

Infernitos: Fiery Dishes (Afil Games, 15th Oct, $4.99) - Get your pans ready, push the plates, and serve the hungriest customers in hell! In Infernitos: Fiery Dishes, you once again embody the feared demon chef, now with even more spice and much more infernal confusion. The goal? Deliver the dishes to the tables. Sounds easy? Hahaha. . .

Just Place Brain Training One Shot (TT, 9th Oct, $8.99) - Add a single line to the illustration to complete the puzzle! A simple-to-play brain training puzzle game. With just one stroke of your finger… Complete the equation with matchsticks! Escape from tricky situations! Change the meaning of kanji characters! Who will be the first to figure out the answer? It’s also perfect for having fun with a group, or for livestreamers looking to entertain their audience!

Kotenok (eastasiasoft, 15th Oct, $4.99) - Play as a lost kitten in a dangerous forest! Master tight platforming controls, sprint, pounce, and double-jump through 50 tricky stages filled with spikes, enemies, and clever puzzles. Explore vibrant pixel-art worlds, bounce on mushrooms, outsmart foes, and hunt for hidden collectibles. Can you guide this frisky feline home?

LAPIN (CFK, 9th Oct, $18.99) - Alfa, a rabbit burrow that five rabbits call home, is on the verge of collapse due to construction of the park above. Following a map charted by brave explorer Jorge, the five set out in search of a new home, Paradise. Will the five rabbits be able to find a new burrow to rest their tired limbs in? Join them for this challenging platforming adventure telling a heart-warming tale!

Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch (Kakao Games, 9th Oct, $24.99) - Conquer intense turn-based battles, recruit allies, adapt to ever-shifting events, and grow stronger with every run. "Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch" builds upon the turn-based tactical RPG experience with a roguelite progression loop, where death is just the beginning.

Meganoid: Chronicles (Orange Pixel, 9th Oct, $4.99) - Meganoid: Chronicles is a classic brutal platform game where you will not escape death! You will need to bring your best game skills to complete the short but challenging levels. Each challenging level can be completed within a few seconds, making the pace of the game pretty fast, but the difficulty level ramps up swiftly and completing a level on the first try will be a rare event

Neffy –Moonlight Labyrinth X– (TOMCREATE, 9th Oct, $14.99) - “Neffy –Moonlight Labyrinth X–” is an action‑puzzle game where you team up with the cat‑eared Neffy to explore enchanting maze environments. Originally developed for VR, this version has been optimized for the Nintendo Switch so that even more players can enjoy the experience.

Next of Kin: Fidelity (Spelkvall, 10th Oct, $7.99) - In Next of Kin: Fidelity, you follow Bjorn, a man haunted by a past that refuses to let go. A single event from his childhood still clings to him like a shadow. Every night, he wakes up drenched in sweat, trapped in the same nightmare over and over again. But what is it that's haunting him – and how, or who, can set him free? As a player, you’re encouraged to explore every corner of the world. The more you interact with your surroundings, the more pieces of the story you'll uncover.

Nora: In Search of Hidden Ingredients (REDDEER.GAMES, 9th Oct, $2.99) - Part heartfelt story, part hidden object chaos — this is a magical adventure where nothing stays the same for long. Expect quirky surprises, enchanted doodads, and plenty of laughs along the way! Nora thought life at the Magical Academy was going to be all sparkles and broomsticks… until it wasn’t! Now she’s back in her grandma’s old town of Lillyton, where claiming Granny’s house means solving magical puzzles, digging through piles of wacky objects, and outsmarting a cheeky Spirit who LOVES to mess with reality.

Object Factory (Kistler Studios, 9th Oct, $8.99) - A factory-building game about transforming primitive shapes into complex 3D objects. Start with the four basic forms – Sphere, Cube, Pyramid, and Cylinder – and combine them through production chains to create more advanced objects. Design efficient layouts, optimize your workflow, and balance time and resources to keep your factory running smoothly.

Rise Eterna 2 (Forever Entertainment, 9th Oct, $19.99) - Improving on the tactical RPG genre at the core of the first iteration, Rise Eterna 2 places you in the middle of an ongoing war between two families coveting the kingdom’s throne and a third force plotting its last act of revenge. Set a few years after the events of the first game, play as Jacht – a devoted Athracian soldier on a mission to reclaim the Empire’s lost glory and slay the Destroyer.

ROPOKO for Nintendo Switch (Waku Waku Games, 9th Oct, $10.99) - ROPOKO for Nintendo Switch is an interactive fiction-style adventure game. Players become the robot Ropoko and must escape from a maze-like laboratory with the help of "Doctor. " Learn words through conversations and use the vocabulary you've acquired to solve various puzzles! The Nintendo Switch version is an enhanced adaptation of the original MZ-700 version, improving playability with features like word selection, auto-mapping, hint functions, and gamepad support, making it easy to enjoy in any play environment.

RPS Hunger (MIZUBLUE GAMES, 9th Oct, $1.02) - The rules are the same as rock-paper-scissors. There's no real opponent — you're fighting against NPCs. Three gauges gradually decrease over time. During the 60-second battle, tap three different commands to launch attacks. Tapping a command restores the gauge of the corresponding color, so it’s best to prioritize the ones that are running low.

Scurge: Hive (Ratalaika Games, 10th Oct, $14.99) - Take on the role of acclaimed bounty hunter Jenosa Arma on a shocking and dangerous mission. Our heroine has been contracted by the Military to recover a top-secret science laboratory on an obscure distant planet. To her surprise, the cause of the disaster is a notorious virus known as “Scurge”, which has the ability to enslave all things to its destructive will. Powered by bio-protective armor, Jenosa is able to resist but not destroy “Scurge”.

Snoopy & The Great Mystery Club (Game Mill, 10th Oct, $35.99) - Join Snoopy and the gang in an all-new mystery adventure packed with charm, clever puzzles, and heartwarming friendships! Step into Snoopy’s paws and detective hat as you explore the town, solve challenging cases, and uncover hidden secrets—with help from the lovable Peanuts gang. Whether you're investigating strange happenings at the school, chasing clues through the forest, each case is filled with brain-teasing challenges and unexpected surprises.

Spindle (Deck 13, 13th Oct, $19.99) - SPINDLE is an old-school action-adventure about death and how we choose to deal with it. Accompanied by a trusty pig, you embark on a quest to learn what it truly means to be death. On a fateful day, you awaken... in a world that feels utterly foreign to you. This is where you make a surprising realization: You are... Death? Why you of all people? And what even happened in the first place? A talking sword? A wise mentor? Think again! Only a Pig stands by your side!

Survival Zombie (BoggySoft, 7th Oct, $4.99) - Survival Zombie is an intense survival experience set in a post-apocalyptic world, where players are pushed to their physical and mental limits in a relentless fight to stay alive. In a land dominated by the undead, quick thinking, smart strategies, and teamwork with other survivors can mean the difference between life and death.

Tameshi (171Dev, 9th Oct, $5.00) - In this sideways scrolling shmup, take control of your spaceship and navigate through vibrant pixelated environments filled with hordes of enemy spacecraft. Tameshi is a vertical scrolling retro-style 2D shoot 'em up with colorful pixel-art graphics and an emphasis on manic action. Engage single player mode and take on the enemy hoards. Avoid taking fire to build your chain bonus!

We Were Here Together (Total Mayhem Games, 9th Oct, $11.69) - Embark on a puzzle solving adventure in which you and a partner must prove you can communicate and work together to escape the haunted Castle Rock. It all begins with an emergency flare lighting up the sky and a distress call waking you from uneasy dreams. Your fellow Antarctic explorers are in trouble, and the two of you left at base camp must work together to launch a rescue mission. If only you knew what you were getting into…

Ys vs. Trails in the Sky: Alternative Saga (refint/games, 10th Oct, $34.99) - The worlds of Ys and Trails collide in this action-packed crossover showdown! Finally, the walls between Falcom's legendary RPG series, Ys and Trails, are broken for the ultimate dream match up! Fan-favorite heroes and rivals clash in battles once thought impossible, with support from beloved characters across Falcom's classic titles to aid you in the fight!

