We never thought that we'd see the return of Kirby Air Ride, let alone a sequel in the big November spot of the Switch 2's launch year, but Kirby Air Riders is real, it's happening, and it's coming our way real soon.

Before this one can blast onto Switch 2 on 20th November, Nintendo has served up the game's pre-order goodies on My Nintendo Store UK. As standard, the listings include a small bonus for all pre-orders and the option to upgrade to a 'bundle' for more merch.

We'll start with the standard option. All My Nintendo Store Air Riders pre-orders (£58.99 for digital, £66.99 for physical) will come the exclusive Kirby Air Riders Reusable Cup. That's right, it's a cup. It's adorned with pictures of Kirby, Dedede, Chef Kawasaki et al, and it can hold a whopping 350ml of your hot beverage of choice.

Is it the most mind-blowing addition out there? Absolutely not, but we suppose it's roughly on par with the usual keychains and microfibre cloths included in these sorts of things.

Fortunately, the bundles are a good bit cuter. Upping the price to £70.99 for a digital copy and £78.99 for physical, these also throw in a Kirby plushie to sweeten the deal. There are three different plushies to choose between — Warp Star Kirby, Sleepy Kirby and Ultra Sword Kirby — and all are available for the same bundle price on the MNS website.

Both the bonus cup and plushie bundles can now be pre-ordered from the My Nintendo Store UK website, though the extras will only be sticking around "while stocks last", so make sure to get in there quickly if you have a particular purchase in mind.