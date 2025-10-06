Koei Tecmo has shared some new info about some of Zelda's companions in the upcoming Musou prequel, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment.

Earlier today, the game's developer shared five new profiles, and a bunch of new screenshots, of the cast on the official website (via Nintendo Everything). So we now know the names of the four Sages (well, their Japanese-translated names) and of... Zelda's maid?

First up, we have Argusta, the Goron Sage and leader of the Goron Tribe. Known as a close friend to Rauru, he is a kind, generous, and intelligent ruler. Kia is next, the Zora Sage and princess who is a master of martial arts. She's known for her bravery, which inspires her people.

Krafika is the Rito leader and the Rito Sage, and perhaps not the easiest to understand. However, he is loyal and cares about his friends. The last of the Sages then is Ardi, a member of the Gerudo tribe and a follower of Ganondorf, the current leader.

Of everyone here, though, we most want to meet Lanaria (or Ranaria), who is Zelda's maid. Trusted by Rauru, she's is a gentle woman who is both quick at her work and is fascinated with the mystical. She's always carrying around a notebook with her.

While that's not a ton of new info, simply knowing anything about the Sages is a big deal at this stage. Especially given that we're one month away from the game's release date.

We got a chance to go hands-on with Age of Imprisonment very briefly at Tokyo Game Show, and we're pretty excited to see what this "canonical" prequel brings to the Tears of the Kingdom story.

Let us know what you think of the new characters down below.