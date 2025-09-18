It's not too long now until we finally get our hands on Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment on Switch 2, with that 2nd November release date rapidly approaching.

To sate our appetites in the interim, Nintendo has dropped a new teaser trailer showing off Koei Tecmo's very slick-looking Musou action featuring all of your favourite lunatics from the Zelda series. Oh, and Zelda herself, who is shown kicking seven shades out of huge armies in gameplay footage that, as a big Warriors franchise fan, this writer is incredibly excited about. It's all so smooth, so 60fps, so crystal clear and beautiful. Hold me, Tingle!

Now, beyond the excitement of finally getting a 60fps Musou game in the palm of our hands (and one that happens to look incredible, to boot), the trailer above also unveils some goodies to be nabbed for players who have a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and/or Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity save on their system.

Tears of the Kingdom data nets you a High Guard's Sword to be used in the game, whereas Age of Calamity nets you a High Guard's Claymore. Nothing groundbreaking, but welcome nonetheless.

If November is too far away, remember that the previous entry in the Hyrule Warriors series is playable on Switch 2 with a much improved, now-stable frame rate - one of various games to get unnannounced, 'secret' updates thanks to the newer hardware's grunt. If the frequent dips put you off on your Switch 1, now's a good time to catch up.

And if that's not enough Musou for you, remember that Koei Tecmo is bringing Omega Force's Dynasty Warriors: Origins to Switch 2 in January, too. Plenty of hacking and/or slashing to be getting on with, then!

Looking forward to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment? Prefer your Warriors without the Zelda trappings? Let us know in the comments.