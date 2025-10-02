Famitsu has published the latest boxed charts for Japan, and we've got a few newcomers this week to mix up the top ten.

In pole position is Silent Hill f for the PS5, which starts strong with 57,475 units sold. Not too far behind, however, is Mario Kart World, adding another 35,027 to its running total. In fact, the newly-released Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds couldn't keep up with Nintendo's kart racer, and lands at number 9 with 5,571 units sold.

It's important to note that Sonic's appeal in Japan isn't quite on par with Western audiences, and it's equally just as likely that folks are simply waiting for the Switch 2 version, which is due to launch later this year.

Elsewhere, Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian also makes its debut, with the Switch version beating the PS5 version to sell 10,425 copies in its launch week.

Here's the full lowdown on the top ten for this week:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (22nd - 28th Sep) Total Unit Sales 1 Silent Hill f PS5 57,475 NEW 2



Mario Kart World Switch 2 35,027

1,801,323 3

EA Sports FC 26 PS5 11,327

NEW 4

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian Switch 10,425 NEW

5

9 R.I.P sequel Switch 10,037 NEW 6

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian PS5 9,802

NEW

7

Donkey Kong Bananza Switch 2 9,055

327,496

8

EA Sports FC 26 Switch 6,529

NEW

9

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Switch 5,571

NEW 10

Minecraft Switch 5,061

4,012,680

Hardware this week is once again a familiar sight. The Switch 2 is at the top with another 44,150 units sold, eclipsing the Switch OLED Model in second place.

Overall, Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED sold a total of 23,110 units this week, while PS5, PS5 Digital, and PS5 Pro managed a total of 16,911. A win for the previous-gen Switch then, wheeey!

Position Console

Unit Sales (22nd - 28th Sep)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

44,150

2,109,622

2



Switch OLED Model 14,187

9,200,581 3

PlayStation 5 11,597

5,797,893

4

Switch Lite

6,369

6,675,041

5

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 3,228 1,007,265

6

Switch 2,554

20,152,804

7

PlayStation 5 Pro 2,086

251,777

8

Xbox Series X 253 322,616

9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 98 339,599 10

Xbox Series S 90 21,673

11

PlayStation 4

21 7,929,938



< Previous charts

What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Let us know down below.