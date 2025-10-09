Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Devolver Digital has confirmed that Skate Story will launch on the Switch 2 on 8th December 2025, and the latest trailer is looking seriously cool.

Created by solo dev Sam Eng, Skate Story is a psychedelic adventure in which you take on the form of a demon made of "glass and pain". It's your job to hone your skills and skate through nine layers of the Underworld to become a serious hardened skater.

Gosh darn, that sounds good. It looks gorgeous too; certainly one of the most unique skating games we've seen, aesthetically. Only time will tell, however, if the gameplay itself can hold a candle to the likes of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.

Let's check out the key features: