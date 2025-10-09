Devolver Digital has confirmed that Skate Story will launch on the Switch 2 on 8th December 2025, and the latest trailer is looking seriously cool.
Created by solo dev Sam Eng, Skate Story is a psychedelic adventure in which you take on the form of a demon made of "glass and pain". It's your job to hone your skills and skate through nine layers of the Underworld to become a serious hardened skater.
Gosh darn, that sounds good. It looks gorgeous too; certainly one of the most unique skating games we've seen, aesthetically. Only time will tell, however, if the gameplay itself can hold a candle to the likes of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.
Let's check out the key features:
Stylish Street Skating Adventure - Skate through nine layers of the Underworld. Journey through streets and surreal landscapes full of waxed ledges, unholy gaps and tortured demons.
Succumb to the Beauty of the Board - Sell your soul for decks, wheels and trucks to keep your skating fresh. Over 70+ skate tricks to progress and improve. Complete skate trials to level up and get new gear.
Hypnotic Beats for Demonic Streets - Cruise through the Underworld to a psychedelic soundtrack by enigmatic New York artist Blood Cultures, with additional tracks by John Fio.