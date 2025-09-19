Devolver Digital certainly has form when it comes to bringing us original indie games that go about things just a little bit differently than your usual fare, and with Skate Story, by developer Sam Eng, it seems the publisher's streak of off-kilter experiences looks set to continue. A good thing, we think you'll agree.

Skate Story, which is set to drop at some point a little later this year on Switch 2, sees you assume the role of a skateboarder, nothing unusual about that. However, this particular skateboarder, you see...well, he's sort of made out of glass, it says here. He's made a deal with the devil and he has to skate to the moon and then swallow it in order to be freed. Yep.

What this all means for us players, apparently, is some incredibly cool-looking skateboarding action as your trippy, glass skater-boi gets busy blasting around the Wastelands en route to the actual moon. Good luck with that!

You can check out the slick new trailer for the game above, and here's some more official details and some Switch 2 screens:

Ollie, kickflip, and grind your way through the ash and smoke of The Emptylands as you take on a seemingly impossible quest. Learn to master your weight and motion to conquer the weeping concrete. Savour the ritualistic beauty as you set your feet to pop a perfect kickflip. Hypnotic Beats for Demonic Streets

Cruise through The Underworld to a psychedelic soundtrack by enigmatic New York artist Blood Cultures, and additional tracks by John Fio. Stylish Street Skating Adventure

Skate through nine layers of The Underworld. Cruise through streets and surreal landscapes full of waxed ledges, unholy gaps, and tortured demons. Push your way through precarious paths and shred freeform skate spots. Discover and create your own challenges as you explore the world and master your board. Succumb To The Beauty of The Board

Sell your soul for decks, wheels, and trucks to keep your skating fresh. Over 70+ skate tricks to progress and improve. Complete skate trials to level up, learn new tricks, and get new gear. Destroy vicious demons with your 360 flip… or at least impress them.

It's all very stylish, the soundtrack seems awesome from what we glean from the short trailer, and there does seem to be an emphasis on actual skilful skating stuff, which has got our inner Tony Hawks very, very intrigued.

Looking forward to Skate Story? Let us know in the comments!