Bluey, the popular Australian animation for children, is getting a new video game on the Switch and Switch 2 in 2026.

It's officially titled Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen and is an "original story-led adventure game" by the show's creator Joe Brumm. Halfbrick – the Fruit Ninja studio based in Bluey's hometown of Brisbane – will be bringing this title to Nintendo platforms and other systems in partnership with PM Studios.

This new game, "inspired by the hand-drawn worlds of the Dragon and Escape episodes" invites players to unlock Bluey's drawings, which are brought to real life by the Heeler family. It blends "heartfelt storytelling with discovery-driven gameplay".

All up, there'll be nine adventure-filled levels to work through - from snowy mountains, golden beaches, to lush green forests and even the Aussie outback. Along the way, players can uncover treasures, solve puzzles, and embark on magical mini quests as they "glide, fly, and skate" through the world.

The initial launch for Apple devices is taking place this December, with the console and PC release to follow next year.