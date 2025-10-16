Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

If you're after something spooky to play in the run up to Halloween this year, then you might want to consider An English Haunting from developer Postmodern Adventures.

Available via the Switch eShop now, this is a classic point-and-click adventure with retro-inspired visuals and a dark, spooky atmosphere. It kinda reminds us of The Darkside Detective, which was an excellent entry to the genre back in 2017.

You've got touchscreen support with this one in handheld mode, but for those who prefer docked, you can also connect a USB mouse for proper PC-like controls. As for the story, An English Haunting sees you step into the shoes of Professor Patrick More, who "teams up with a deceptive medium to create an extraordinary device that can reveal what lies beyond our world".

In short, it sounds like a delightfully traditional horror story, and we're here for it. Now let's check out the key features: