Eager Trails fans, old and new, are getting their hands on Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter today, the remake of the 2004 RPG from Falcom that kicked off the Trails series. With Limited Run Games and Clear River Games handling Steelbook and Bracer Editions, a lot of love and care seems to have gone into this remake.

But today, both physical edition publishers have revealed that they've hit issues in getting those special editions in the hands of some customers (via Wario64)

Limited Run Games has been emailing those who pre-ordered the game about "unexpected manufacturing delays" for both the steelbook and Bracer Edition, and that these will now be "shipping out later than the initially planned date of September 19, 2025."

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Steelbook/Bracer Editions from LRG have manufacturing delays. The game/steelbook contents were suppose to ship today (release date) — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-09-19T12:49:07.824Z

Over on X (formerly Twitter), European distributor Clear River Games states that "We began fulfilling all Trails in the SKy steelbook orders earlier this week, despite the games arriving at our warehouse later than expected due to production delays."

While it has managed to ship orders across the EU, the UK, Australia, and other regions, "complications with our shipping partner" have caused other regions to be hit by delays.

Fortunately, Clear River says it has finally found a solution, and the remaining orders will be shipped today. Hopefully this bodes well for Limited Run Games pre-orders too.

Fingers crossed the wait isn't too long for those of you who are big Trails fans — the remake has been getting rave reviews, and this is the perfect entry point for newcomers, too.

Plus, it seems like we're essentially guaranteed to get a remake of the sequel, given what footage has been shared online by those who go to the game early.

Have you been affected by pre-order issues for Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter? Share your thoughts in the comments.