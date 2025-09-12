During today's Direct, Nintendo shared a trailer for the upcoming Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream which, well, it's got some fairly disturbing voices in it, amongst other things.

While we don't have a release date yet, Nintendo did confirm that the sequel to the 3DS's Tomodachi Life is coming to the Switch 1 in Spring 2026, narrowing that window down a little bit.

As you can see from the trailer above, this one's is all about living your dream life on a little island full of terrifying Mii-styled characters. There's plenty of customisation here in terms of both your character and their styles, and the island itself looks very similar to the sort of colourful island we all know and love from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Players oversee control of the island setting out, and can then create a whole bunch of Miis to act as their residents. Once happy with their appearance, you then get to choose personality traits - which could be very amusing if it's got some flexibility to it - and the modulated voices are always funny, let's face it. Weird, but amusing.

With minigames on display in the snippet of action you can see up top, and a definite dark streak in the humour on display, we'd say Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream is one to keep an eye on for 2026.

We'll be sure to hit you up with the exact release date as soon as we've got it.

Fancy the look of Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream? Let us know in the comments!