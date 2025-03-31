Last week's surprise Nintendo Direct might not have been the showcase of wall-to-wall bangers that we had hoped for, but it still held its fair share of surprises — perhaps the biggest of which was Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.

Sure, it had been rumoured for years, but we never really thought the Tomodachi Life series would be making a comeback on Switch. But it's real, it's coming next year and, according to the Japanese announcement tweet, people are rather hyped for it (thanks, VGC).

The Japanese Nintendo account's reveal post got off to a strong start straight out of the gate. Content creator BoTalksGames pointed out this weekend that it was already one of the account's most-liked tweets of all time, and in the days since it has only grown. In fact, if you look at the post's interactions today, it's currently sitting at a whopping 403,000 likes, which puts it even above the initial Switch 2 reveal video from back in January (which amassed 384,000, for those wondering).

By the looks of things, this makes the Tomodachi Life announcement the most-liked post that the Japanese account has ever shared. Twitter can be a difficult beast to navigate these days, so it's tough to know the full ranking for sure, but its 400k+ likes in five days certainly make it the most-liked post in a long time.

For comparison's sake, the post is currently sitting at 188,000 likes on the @NintendoAmerica account, which is still some way from the 297k brought in by the Switch 2 reveal, but it's a respectable total nonetheless.

Living the Dream will be the first entry in the Tomodachi Life series in over 10 years when it launches on Switch next year. We don't know all that much about what the title will offer at the moment, but expect plenty of Mii comedy (coMiidy?), weird interactions and... ears? We'll have to wait until 2026 to see what's in store.