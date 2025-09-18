The Touryst was a delightful little game from developer Shin'en Multimedia, and the company has now revealed that its official re-release, The Touryst: Deluxe, will launch on the Switch 2 next week on 25th September 2025.

Pre-orders are available now at 19.99€ / $19.99, though current owners who purchased The Touryst from the Switch eShop can bag the re-release at a heavily discounted price of 4.99€ / $4.99.

The game will run at 4K resolution with frame rate set at 60fps; it's worth mentioning here that the game already ran at 60fps on Switch, albeit at a max resolution of 1080p. 120fps won't be supported at launch, but this might be something Shin'en could explore at a later date.

YouTube Video

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube834k

Several other graphical enhancements have been applied, but players can also look forward to brand new content, including new locations and quests, and even a playable arcade spin-off of the FAST racing series.

Let's take a peek at everything new:

- Resolution is now 4k (from 1080p) at 60fps
- Added new locations, new items, new quest
- Added new Arcade Cabinet (featuring FAST ZERO racing game)
- Added Global Illumination for many locations
- Added Voxel waves on the beach shores
- Added dynamic Ambient Occlusion
- Added Anti-Aliasing
- Much improved Rain effect
- Much improved Depth of Field effect
- Improved controls
- Import your save game from the Nintendo Switch 1 version

And now let's see how The Touryst: Deluxe is shaping up, along with a couple of comparison shots with the Switch original:

Shin'en Multimedia also launched Fast Fusion as a launch title for the Switch 2 to critical acclaim, earning a well-deserved score of 9/10 from us. It's since received a free update to add more performance options and content.

Will you be picking up The Touryst: Deluxe when it launches next week? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.