The Touryst was a delightful little game from developer Shin'en Multimedia, and the company has now revealed that its official re-release, The Touryst: Deluxe, will launch on the Switch 2 next week on 25th September 2025.

Pre-orders are available now at 19.99€ / $19.99, though current owners who purchased The Touryst from the Switch eShop can bag the re-release at a heavily discounted price of 4.99€ / $4.99.

The game will run at 4K resolution with frame rate set at 60fps; it's worth mentioning here that the game already ran at 60fps on Switch, albeit at a max resolution of 1080p. 120fps won't be supported at launch, but this might be something Shin'en could explore at a later date.

Several other graphical enhancements have been applied, but players can also look forward to brand new content, including new locations and quests, and even a playable arcade spin-off of the FAST racing series.

Let's take a peek at everything new:

- Resolution is now 4k (from 1080p) at 60fps

- Added new locations, new items, new quest

- Added new Arcade Cabinet (featuring FAST ZERO racing game)

- Added Global Illumination for many locations

- Added Voxel waves on the beach shores

- Added dynamic Ambient Occlusion

- Added Anti-Aliasing

- Much improved Rain effect

- Much improved Depth of Field effect

- Improved controls

- Import your save game from the Nintendo Switch 1 version

And now let's see how The Touryst: Deluxe is shaping up, along with a couple of comparison shots with the Switch original:

Shin'en Multimedia also launched Fast Fusion as a launch title for the Switch 2 to critical acclaim, earning a well-deserved score of 9/10 from us. It's since received a free update to add more performance options and content.