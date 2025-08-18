Shin'en Multimeda, refusing to rest after the launch of Fast Fusion on the Switch 2, has announced The Touryst: Deluxe.

Launching exclusively on the Switch 2, The Touryst: Deluxe will come with brand-new content, including a new island and monument to explore, new items and quests, plus improved visuals in both handheld and docked mode.

We already noted how the original Switch version had incredible visuals with flawless performance on the ageing console, so to see that Shin'en has improved this even further is simply incredible. We awarded the game a score of 9/10 and said that it's got "a perfect balance of atmospheric puzzling, leisurely exploring and minigame madness that'll keep you thoroughly entertained from start to finish".

There's no release date at the time of writing, but Shin'en assures us that we won't be waiting long to hear more news, so stay tuned. For now, let's check out a couple of new screenshots from The Touryst: Deluxe.