Shin'en Multimedia is still hard at work on updating Fast Fusion for the Switch 2, and it's now on the cusp of releasing a new patch.

Going live on Thursday, 10th July, Version 1.4 will take inspiration from Nintendo's own Mario Kart World by introducing a new photo mode. You'll be able to move the camera around the action, tilt for the perfect angle, and even apply unique frames to spice up your photography.

The update also includes a few key bug fixes, so here's a look at everything included:

- New Photo Mode added

- Fixed an issue where the wrong music played in 'Zenshoh Habitat' track

- Fixed an issue in 'Alpine Trust' track where the map was too large

- Fixed a rare issue where you could hit 'invisible' walls in higher leagues with certain vehicles

And to give you a flavour of what to expect, here's a few screenshots from the new photo mode.

Fast Fusion recently introduced three new tracks for free via an update, revamping familiar courses from Fast RMX for the Switch.