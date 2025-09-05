For those of you who managed to bag a Switch 2 on 5th June, you've had that big dock set up near the TV for exactly three months now. Are you tired of 'clacking' those Joy-Con into the system yet? Nope, us neither.

In that time, we've seen over 50 games come to the platform, large and small. While some devs are still struggling to get dev kits, other tiny outfits have managed to secure a Switch 2 release. Nintendo is keeping its hands tight on the eShop reins and being very particular in who it allows on the platform, it seems - presumably to prevent a deluge of titles that might distract from the platform holder's early offerings.

So, compared to its predecessor (which is still getting new games on a weekly basis, in amongst all the unspeakable slop), the rate of new releases is much slower. And the fact that many S2 games are reworked versions of old software or ports from other platforms means 100% new experiences have been thin on the ground. For multiplatform gamers who don't have a backlog to keep them busy, it's possible you'd look at the lineup of available Switch 2 games below and feel...disappointed.

Then again, it's hard to argue with the quality, old or otherwise! With several all-timers in there, there's plenty to play, and the long-awaited Silksong definitely injects some much-needed 'brand new' into the library. (We're still working on our review, by the way - we'll have it with you as soon as we can.)

But what do you think of the Switch 2 library as it stands? Are there any gems in there which have flown under the radar and surprised you? Have all the big hitters landed for you? How would you rate the games in your collection so far?

Now that we've crossed the threshold of 50 games, we'll be publishing our reader-ranked list of the system's best games very soon, so take a look at the lineup below and feel free to rate any games you've played accordingly. (If you've rated any game previously, thank you! It will show up in red already, so no need to do so again - unless you wanted to revise your opinion, of course.)

And finally, let us know what you think of the overall software catalogue up to now by scoring the overall offering:

After three months, how would you rate Switch 2's games library night now? 10 - Outstanding 9 - Excellent 8 - Great 7 - Good 6 - Not Bad 5 - Average 4 - Poor 3 - Bad 2 - Terrible 1 - Abysmal After three months, how would you rate Switch 2's games library night now? (14 votes) 10 - Outstanding 0% 9 - Excellent 7 % 8 - Great 21 % 7 - Good 29 % 6 - Not Bad 14 % 5 - Average 7 % 4 - Poor 7 % 3 - Bad 0% 2 - Terrible 7 % 1 - Abysmal 7 %

For our money? The library so far is an incredibly solid base to build on — and there are some very exciting games coming. With record-breaking console sales in a suboptimal economic environment, Switch 2 is doing very nicely after three months. There's work to do, but the future's bright in Nintendo Land, so here's to that!

Thanks for rating. Okay, back to Silksong with you.