We've seen a fair number of third-party Switch 1 games make the jump to Nintendo's new hardware under the 'Nintendo Switch 2 Edition' banner, and now, if a new piece of Nintendo marketing is to be believed, a bunch of LEGO games might just be following suit (thanks for the heads up, Eurogamer).

That's according to a handful of fans who were lucky enough to attend Zurich Pop Con over the weekend, where Nintendo of Europe held a pretty sizeable booth. The NoE Switch 2 area was home to all of the banners we're used to seeing at these kinds of events (Cyberpunk 2077, Super Mario Party Jamboree, you get the picture), but it also housed a display featuring five different LEGO games, all under the S2 logo.

As showcased on Twitter by @LEGOGameMuseum, LEGO City: Undercover, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Harry Potter and LEGO DC Super-Villains all featured on the Switch 2 banner. Importantly, none of these have been officially given Switch 2 Edition releases... yet.

Looks like we could be getting Switch 2 versions/upgrades of several Tt games LEGO titles coming soon! According to this display seen at Zurich Popcon, thanks to @rebateman2004 for the info. pic.twitter.com/jJlMKLn08e September 27, 2025

A blurred banner photo is far from a hard fact, but @LegoGamesNews has been sharing other images of the marketing from different angles, and it sure seems to be the real deal.

Of course, we'll still be treating everything with a pinch of salt until LEGO and TT Games make it official. This wouldn't be the first piece of Switch 2 marketing with incorrect info on it — we're looking at you, Prime 4 'Out Now' poster — but it's an exciting concept all the same. Heck, any excuse to replay The Skywalker Saga is a welcome one, if you ask us.

Until we hear any official word on this, the Switch 2's first franchise LEGO game is set to launch next year when LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight swoops our way at some point in 2026.