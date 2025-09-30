But we're not the only ones with thoughts on Nintendo's latest, oh no! Below, we've put together a round-up of the critical consensus as it stands, and it'll come as no surprise to hear that it's really rather positive.

We'll kick things off with VGC, where Galaxy 1 + 2 got a full 5/5. The outlet had some issues with the new gyro aiming, but ultimately felt that "Both games remain the high point of creativity in the platform game genre":

Odyssey may have since topped the Galaxy games with its sheer craftsmanship, but, in my eyes, this is still 3D Mario platforming at its very best, which also makes Galaxy and Galaxy 2 some of Nintendo’s very best games.

GAMINGbible awarded a similar 10/10 in its review and found very little to be negative about:

Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 are effectively the perfect package: two of the greatest video games of all time, just as you remember them, with only a few minor touchups here and there. This is, for my money, the best way to play two of the greatest video games ever made.

Things dropped ever so slightly in Destructoid's 9/10 review, where the only real sticking point is the bundle's much-discussed price:

While it's hard not to talk about the price, it's hard not to deny that these games are still masterpieces nearly 20 years after their release on Wii.

TechRadar gave Galaxy 1 + 2 a 4.5/5, agreeing that it's the "definitive way to play two of the best Mario adventures of all time", though half-wishing there was a little more new content thrown in too:

The combination of rock-solid performance, upgraded visuals, and new story content makes these experiences worth revisiting.

Finally, TheGamer opted for the marginally lower 4/5, enjoying almost everything the package had to offer, but struggling to get past the price or occasionally outdated mechanics and controls:

This is now the definitive means to experience two of the best platformers ever made, it’s just unfortunate that the package is prohibitively expensive and borderline insulting to those who want to enjoy it most.

All in all, it's off to a pretty rock-solid start, eh? Will you be picking up this pair of classics later this week? Let us know in the comments.