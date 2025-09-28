Mojang aired its second major Minecraft Live broadcast of 2025 this weekend, and it was once again packed with all sorts of announcements and reveals. If you didn't catch it, here's the full rundown:
New Drop - The Copper Age (Out 30th September 2025)
Many of you have already been testing features of this drop that changes up early-game tool and weapon progression, introduces the copper golem, shows off powered shelves (including the cheeky ways you’ve been using them), and more!
Even more exciting, you’ll be playing this game drop in just a few days. The Copper Age releases on September 30th. Prepare to download!