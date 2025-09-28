News Minecraft Is Updating Copper To "Make It More Useful" With a new mob, equipment tier and more

Happy Ghast - Music Video

"Our last drop, Chase the Skies, brought loads of great features to Minecraft and the happy ghast continues to be a community favorite. We created a short video to celebrate just how adorable it really is."

Dragon Ball Z DLC is "coming soon" to Minecraft

"You’ll be powering up Kamehamehas and throwing down Spirit Bombs in this new DLC – all about Dragon Ball Z! It will be releasing later this year, though a free Super Saiyan hair character creator item is available to download right now! This DLC has everything you can imagine (so long as you’re thinking about Dragon Ball-Z stuff) so check back soon for more details and have your Dragon Ball wish granted!"

New Underwater Mob - The Nautilus

The Nautilus (part of the "Mounts of Mayhem" drop coming later this year) is the new underwater mob and makes it easier to build underwater. You can also tame it, ride it, and equip it with armour. Additionally, there's Zombie Nautilus with Drowned riding the new mob.

"We introduce the nautilus, a rideable underwater mob that will have you exploring the depths like never before! You can even build from it, like our old friend the happy ghast, and deck it out in colorful armor. Deep sea exploration is still dangerous, but the new “Breath of the Nautilus” effect (which pauses your breath meter), as well as your increased maneuverability, will make things a bit less daunting."

New Weapon - The Spear

Another "Mounts of Mayhem" update will add spear and Zombie Horses (with spears). Here's a bit more about this new weapon.

The spear – our first tiered weapon in quite some time. “Tiered” means you can craft it out of different materials, and each one will act in a slightly different way...You can jab with it or use the charge attack. But watch your timing - hold the charge attack for too long and your attacks will lose attributes and effectiveness. Just as exciting is the way that the spear’s damage is affected by your movement speed. Go faster (for example on a mount) and you’ll hit even harder!

Mojang also released an after-show video, showing off a bunch of new features from both The Copper Age and Mounts of Mayhem updates: