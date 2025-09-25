Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

Just like clockwork, The Pokémon Company has revealed the next Trading Card Game Pocket expansion, 'Deluxe Pack ex', and it's a blingy one.

The upcoming set will arrive in the app on 29th September, and brings new 'Parallel Foil' cards to the table. These glistening offerings feature new art for pre-existing cards, and come with a unique shine effect to really make them pop.

The big news from this new set, however, is that rare cards from previous expansions are guaranteed with every pack. Each pack contains four cards, one of which will be a ♦♦♦♦ rarity card or higher from the Genetic Apex set through to Wisdom of Sea and Sky. So, if you're still chasing shinies from all those months ago, this might be your chance to nab 'em.

Here's a closer look at a handful of the Deluxe ex cards we've seen so far:

In addition to the new set, TPC has also confirmed that a bunch of in-app events will be heading our way next month. These include a Raichu ex Drop event on 6th October and a Parallel Foil Cards Mass Outbreak Event on the 23rd.