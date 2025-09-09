London's Trafalgar Square will play host to some interactive Nintendo-themed fun this September 21st when Pikmin arrive as part of the capital's Japan Matsuri, an annual celebration of Japanese culture in the UK.

Nintendo is encouraging any and all visitors to Japan Matsuri to bring along their phones and boot up Pikmin Bloom to take part in a special in-app challenge. Once at Trafalgar Square, a special walking mission will be activated in your game (well, that IS what the game is all about, after all), with the reward of an in-app Gold Seedling that'll net you a (semi-)exclusive Decor Pikmin for all your real-world efforts.

This is the first year that Nintendo has had a Pikmin booth at the event, and it'll also (according to the press release), offer "a variety of special Decor Pikmin seedlings, including a Mario Hat Pikmin and the elusive Fortune Pikmin normally available only near shrines and temples in Japan, which can be collected in app by walking to predefined areas within Trafalgar Square."

As well as the main walking challenge within Pikmin Bloom, the stall itself will also have an AR photobooth, where you get to capture a photo and video with some Pikmin for a digital souvenir. Hooray!

For those taken with the idea, Pikmin Bloom is free to download from both the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, and leading into the London event from 9th-30th September, you can ‘Walk Together with Japan Matsuri’ in a Pikmin Bloom Party Walk in-game.

Oh, and before we go, the most important information! The Pikmin Bloom Special In-App Challenge will take place at the following place and time, so make sure to get to it if you want to take part:

Location: London Trafalgar Square, North Terrace

Date: Sunday September 21st, 2025

Time: 10am – 8pm

Will you be heading to London for Japan Matsuri? Make sure to let us know!