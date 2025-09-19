The Nintendo Music app for Switch Online subscribers typically gets one update per week, but this week is a little bit different.

Following the shadow drop of DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC last week, Nintendo has now added a "special release" to this app featuring select music from Donkey Kong Bananza. It's similar to the recent update for Kirby Air Riders, which also added a handful of tracks.

Here's a sample of the tracks in this update including Kong Bananza, 2D Challenge Course #1 (Jungle Level) and Breaking Through (Heart of Gold). You can have a listen below:





A playlist featuring select music from Donkey Kong Bananza is now available on the



pic.twitter.com/rAODRD02cX Oh, a special release!A playlist featuring select music from Donkey Kong Bananza is now available on the #NintendoMusic app!Listen now: https://t.co/BWJtdi9bIP September 19, 2025

In case you missed it, Nintendo has also rolled out new themed Switch Online icons based on the new DLC for Donkey Kong Bananza. The first wave starts this week and will be followed by three other waves. Here's a look at the icons up for grabs:

This latest Nintendo Music app follows an update earlier this week which added music from Super Mario Galaxy 2.