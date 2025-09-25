Airborne Justice (Ratalaika Games, 26th Sep, $4.99) - Join pilot protagonists Rock and Stan for an arcade sky battle experience built for one or two players. Control a military helicopter capable of rapid fire and maneuver through the clouds while harnessing incredible firepower. Obtain devastating weapons and bombs, shoot down imposing bosses, and unlock 3 additional modes of play. Become an ace fighter pilot and take down five intense levels of enemy air force!

Animal Strikers (Enthariel, 29th Sep, $6.99) - Step into the colorful world of Animal Striker, the ultimate 1v1 arcade soccer game for everyone! Choose from over 30 charming animal characters and take part in fast-paced, action-packed matches. With over 200 visual customization options and wild power-ups like double goals or freezing your opponent, no two matches are ever the same.

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian (KOEI TECMO AMERICA, 26th Sep, $59.99) - Two young adults return to their lost hometown in search of truth and to bring back what they hold dear. This adventure is set on the Lantarna mainland. There are multi-level dungeons known as "Dimensional Paths," where the map changes with each visit and rarer ingredients can be obtained as the difficulty level increases. Explore the dimensional paths in search of high-quality synthesis ingredients!

Buildest (Sometimes You, 1st Oct, $12.99) - In short, the game is similar to other co-op action games, except this one is about architecture. Explore the level, craft the necessary building materials, and order workers to build. You can play alone or with friends up to 4 players. Being architect is easy: examine the design plan, gather resources, give the order to build, and repeat. It is that easy! Once you get familiar with the basics, be ready to learn more about the craft of architecture.

Car Stunt Hero Simulator 2025 (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 26th Sep, $7.99) - Car Stunt Hero Simulator 2025 puts you behind the wheel of the world’s most thrilling rides—sports cars, racing beasts, classic legends, and high-speed machines. Step into the driver’s seat and prove yourself as the ultimate stunt hero! Perform breathtaking flips, daring jumps, and gravity-defying stunts on vertical and horizontal ramps. Conquer impossible tracks in stunning 3D environments, from urban skylines to massive stunt arenas.

Chained Up Together (Oddi Tycoon, 30th Sep, $6.99) - You are not alone—but you are not free. An unbreakable chain binds you to your partner, forcing you to fight, solve, and survive as one. Every move matters, every misstep is costly, and every challenge demands absolute coordination. The world is relentless, filled with deadly enemies, ruthless traps, and puzzles that twist your mind as much as your fate. Only those who embrace the chain will endure.

Cladun X3 (NIS America, 26th Sep, $39.99) - Cladun X3 is the latest entry in the Cladun series of pixel action RPGs where everything from characters to their weapons and even music is fully customizable. Players can choose from six different weapon types and 10 different jobs to conquer the dungeons of Arcanus Cella. Recruit custom characters to join your cause and use their power to enhance a single unit with the Magic Circle System, a unique system to the Cladun series.

Class of Heroes: The Ultimate Trilogy (PQube, 18th Sep, $58.49) - Not one, not two, but three! The Class of Heroes series returns for a new generation. Experience both the original Anniversary Edition, 2GR, and now even the third addition in the series, remastered and ready for your enjoyment! Live the life of a student thrice as you crawl through endless dungeons, build your perfect cohort of students, take on hordes of enemies, in this dungeon crawler extraordinaire bundle which includes all the currently available Western releases in the series!

Clothing Boutique Simulator : Store Manager (Individual, 25th Sep, $9.99) - Step into the glamorous world of fashion and run your very own clothing boutique! In this immersive simulator, you’ll design, stock, and manage a stylish store where every detail counts.

Court of Darkness: Temptation’s Kiss (Voltage, 22nd Sep, $39.99) - Contains contents from the romance game app Court of Darkness: Princes’ Path Prologue to Book 2, plus Book 1 Consorts’ Paths for Guy, Lynt, Fenn, Toa and Roy.

DETECTIVE – Scene Crime (JanduSoft, 25th Sep, $10.99) - Step into the role of a detective in DETECTIVE Scene Crime, a challenging mystery game where you’ll investigate five gripping cases. Each level features unique locations, clues, testimonies, and puzzles. Analyze every detail to uncover what really happened.

Drift Highway: Retro Console Edition (RandomSpin Games, 25th Sep, $4.99) - Drift Highway: Retro Console Edition is an arcade dive into an endless highway, where 90s aesthetics meet high-speed thrills. Dash through neon cities and sunset landscapes in iconic cars, weaving between traffic. Breathe in the evening air, relax, and let the engine’s roar merge with the rhythm of the music.

EA SPORTS FC 26 (Switch 1) (EA, 26th Sep, $59.99) - Play your way with an overhauled gameplay experience powered by community feedback. The new Authentic Gameplay option delivers the most true-to-football experience ever in Career, while the Competitive Gameplay option—driven by refined fundamentals, added consistency, and enhanced responsiveness—is tailor-made for play in Football Ultimate Team™ and Clubs.

Endoparasitic (Pineapple Works, 25th Sep, $9.99) - Endoparasitic is a tactical survival horror game where you must manually do every action from reloading to moving. Juggle movement and firing and plan room entrances to avoid getting swarmed. Drag yourself through the corridors of a secret research lab on a remote asteroid, fight off horribly mutated monsters, inject countless syringes of vaccines, and survive at all costs.

Extremely Powerful Capybaras (PM Studios, 25th Sep, $5.99) - Brave the chaos solo or with up to 3 of your friends in local and online multiplayer, forge your path through hordes of enemies, gather capy-powering weapons & skills and embrace your inner capybara in this action-packed bullet heaven frenzy! Extremely Powerful Capybaras features multiple exciting stages, hilarious (and deadly) foes, and the action will keep you busy for a long time with epic difficulty challenges and modifiers to make each run a thrill!

Gearbits (FUZE Technologies, 26th Sep, $19.99) - Featuring a rich single player campaign, wave mode missions and lots of unlockables, Gearbits is a love-letter to the mecha genre! The game contains a variety of mechs, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Select a machine with outstanding firepower or run circles around the enemy with your superior manoeuvrability. The story campaign places you into the far future, on a distant colony world.

Grief like a stray dog (Sometimes You, 26th Sep, $9.99) - «Grief like a stray dog» is a short interactive play about a young postwoman in a tight-knit rural community. In the outside world, WW2 rages at its apex. Nadia is thirteen. She delivers papers, letters. And death notifications to families of those killed in action. Nadia’s character is based on the author’s grandmother. Inspired by tales of a childhood spent in a village near Rzhev, not far from one of the most brutal battlefields of the Eastern Front, most of the character arcs and plot points are based on war stories told by older relatives and locals; many letters are real.

Hades II (Switch 1) (Supergiant Games, 25th Sep, $29.99) - The first-ever sequel from Supergiant Games builds on the best aspects of the original god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler in an all-new, action-packed, endlessly replayable experience rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth and its deep connections to the dawn of witchcraft.

Hyper Team Recon (Top Hat Studios, 23rd Sep, $19.99) - Hyper Team Recon is an adorable 3D platformer about three aliens and their adventure across Earth! Three energetic alien slimes, Ember, Penny and Lite, are tasked to travel to Earth in order to learn more about the lifeforms inhabiting the planet, using their species' unique morphing abilities to disguise themselves as girls in order to keep a low profile!

Jamboy, a Jelly-cious Hero (Vidibond games, 25th Sep, $7.99) - Jamboy: A Jelly-cious Hero, is a vibrant action-platformer starring an unusual protagonist: a jam-packed hero who, inevitably, seems to have an innate talent for falling into sticky situations. The game is structured around a series of short stories in episodic format offering a fascinating fusion of genres guaranteed to hold the player's attention. Adding to this ingenious game design is the charming aesthetic of its hand-drawn art, and sly humor, which adds to the fun of the gameplay experience in the style of the classic "Earthworm jim."

JellyFish Girls (AGE, 25th Sep, $3.40) - Match the pieces of adorable jellyfish girls to complete the puzzle! Clear the stages and unlock their images in the gallery!

Kingdom Shell (Top Hat Studios, 23rd Sep, $17.99) - Explore the lands of the Kingdom, fight hordes of nightmarish creatures and powerful bosses, find secrets, help inhabitants in distress and stop the impending catastrophe. Game Features:Discover the world of the Kingdom, rich in lore and atmosphere. Stunning hand-drawn pixel art and animation. Engage your foes up close, executing impressive combos, dodge attacks, and strike them with a variety of spells. Meet the inhabitants of the Kingdom.

KUUKIYOMI 4: Consider It (Switch 1) (G-MODE, 18th Sep, $7.99) - One 4 All, All 4 One, This is a game that checks your ability to be considerate to make the world a little more peaceful. KUUKIYOMI 4: Consider It" is equipped with the following game modes. "Consider It" mode, “Consider It Together” mode, and “Fun Minigames” mode.

LEGO Party! (Fictions, 30th Sep, $39.99) - LEGO® Party! is a 4-player party game that’s built different! Compete against your friends in wacky Challenge Zones and 60 hilarious minigames from across your favorite LEGO sets like LEGO Pirates, LEGO Space, LEGO NINJAGO® and more. Join your friends online no matter their platform, or get together for a LEGO Party game night. With multiple game modes and tons of minifigures to unlock, you’ll have all the bricks to build the ultimate party!

Love, Ghostie (Janbeh Games, 1st Oct, $19.99) - Gift items to lift their spirits, set them up on dates, and watch love bloom! Discover cute romances with a unique story between every pair of residents! How will love blossom in your manor?

Mai: Child of Ages (ChubbyPixel, 25th Sep, $14.99) - Follow Mai on her journey through a shattered world as she searches for her identity and the origin of the mysterious creatures that threaten the balance of the universe. Travel with her through past and future thanks to the Sacred Plant that bridges time and space.

Mamorukun ReCurse! (Clear River Games, 25th Sep, $24.99) - CURSE THOSE BULLETS! Use Curse Bullets to dynamically alter the difficulty as you play. Wipe out smaller enemies and clear projectiles from the screen, or power up larger enemies, making them harder to defeat. The greater the risk the higher you’ll score, and you can even curse yourself to increase your damage to overcome more challenging enemies.

Maxi Trucks Racing (Pix Arts, 24th Sep, $9.99) - The engines are loud, the competition is fierce — welcome to Maxi Trucks Racing! Choose your truck and take on intense 5-truck races across a variety of fast, twisting asphalt tracks. Each race pushes your reflexes and timing to the limit as you fight for position, execute daring overtakes, and race for victory.

Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale (indienova, 26th Sep, $14.99) - Krumit's Tale, a deckbuilding roguelike game in the Meteorfall universe. Use your cards to clear dungeons, then upgrade your deck with new cards and perks to press forward. The fate of the world is in your hands.

MOUTHOLE (Sometimes You, 30th Sep, $9.99) - Keep an eye on the time to ensure you make the most of your week in the psychospherical house of MOUTHOLE. Solve puzzles and unravel mysteries to forge convoluted paths of discovery and exploration. Navigate quotidian existence. Crawl into your mouth. Brush your teeth? Find whatever comfort you can in your HOUSE, deciding what you want to spend your limited time on and which threads you want to pull.

NBA BOUNCE (Outright Games, 26th Sep, $49.99) - Ready to step onto the court with your favorite team? Choose from 30 NBA teams like the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and more as you dribble, and dunk to victory. Play on team-themed courts with energetic mascots and crowds. Can you beat the buzzer?

Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny (Game Mill, 30th Sep, $49.99) - Journey across Nickelodeon-inspired fantasy lands on a grand quest inspired by tabletop RPGs in Nicktoons & the Dice of Destiny! Slash, bash, cast spells, and strategize your way to victory against a variety of enemies in fast-paced and fluid ARPG combat. Upgrade your weapons and master new abilities in solo play and local co-op for up to four players.

Ninja Ming (Erabit Studios, 25th Sep, $9.99) - Play as Ninja Ming and embark on the Path of Trials. Dash through 241 levels using dynamic teleportation and diverse ninjutsu skills. Conquer challenges with style—growing stronger at every turn. Ninja Ming relies heavily on the move of teleportation.

Notice Me Leena-senpai! (eastasiasoft, 1st Oct, $7.99) - Notice Me Leena-senpai! is a lighthearted tactical tower-defense game with visual novel storytelling. As war breaks out between demons and humans, defend the All-Girls School of Magic with 28 unique towers across 10 worlds. Strategically place and upgrade units in grid lanes, earn gold for power-ups, and survive endless waves!

Off-the-Ground Survival (4DMacau, 1st Oct, $9.99) - The player starts on the top 99/F of a high-rise building, starting with no weapon or food, and has to reach the ground floor. Unfortunately, the elevator in the building is not always available. Moreover, rooms and hallways are filled with different types of monsters. To survive, the player has to grab a weapon on the go, collect food to stay healthy, and loot items to solve different problems.

Only Go Up 2 (globalgamestudio, 22nd Sep, $4.99) - Get ready for the ultimate climb! In Only Go UP 2, your mission is simple but far from easy: keep moving upward, step by step, and see how high you can go. Precision, timing, and patience are your best friends as every jump takes you closer to the top — or back down to the very bottom. Featuring challenging physics-based gameplay, unpredictable obstacles, and endless replayability, Only Go UP 2 will test your skill, focus, and determination. Can you master the climb and reach new heights, or will you fall and start again?

Out of Moves: Another Try (Afil Games, 24th Sep, $4.99) - In a world of mysterious mazes, every move counts. Out of Moves: Another Try is a challenging puzzle game where you must carefully plan to reach the star before your moves run out. Think it's simple? Think again. Strategic teleporters, deadly spikes, and arrows that redirect your path turn every level into an ingeniously designed trap. You can’t just get there—you need to calculate, adapt, and make precise decisions.

PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, 26th Sep, $29.99) - PAC-MAN WORLD 2 returns—now modernized, enhanced, and upgraded! The Ghosts have snuck into PAC-Village and stolen the Golden Fruit, unwittingly freeing the all-powerful ghost king, Spooky! Now it's up to PAC-MAN to venture across PAC-LAND, retrieve the Golden Fruit, and put a stop to the dastardly Spooky once more. PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC includes modern graphics, expanded levels including PAC-Village, quality of life improvements, and voice acting. With PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-Pac, adventure is back on the menu! - Read our PAC-MAN WORLD 2 Re-PAC review