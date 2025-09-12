Mojang has reconfirmed its next Minecraft Live broadcast of 2025 will be returning later this month on 27th September.

This show will provide an update on vanilla Minecraft - including "fresh info" from the developers, the inside scoop on unannounced game drops, and much more. This will then be followed by a "Deep Dig After Show", where the team dives into the new features and content.

"Minecraft LIVE is our own super special show that gives you the inside info on everything happening in the world of Minecraft!"

You'll be able to watch this broadcast via minecraft.net, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok.

This follows a broadcast earlier this year in March, which showcased the 'Spring To Life' update, an update about the Minecraft Movie, a look at Vibrant Visuals and the Dried Ghast, and more.